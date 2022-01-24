"I knew this is the team I want to be with" - KL Rahul on joining Lucknow Super Giants

India vice-captain KL Rahul has stated that a conversation with team owner Dr. Sanjiv Goenka was enough to convince him to join the Lucknow Super Giants. Rahul made the revelations on the show Backstage with Boria, as the name for the new Lucknow franchise was announced ahead of IPL 2022.

KL Rahul spoke about the opportunity he has at building a team from scratch, a privilege that won't come to many from this generation. The 29-year-old mentioned that it was this very though that prompted him to jump at the opportunity to lead the new franchise.

KL Rahul said:

"I don't think many people from my time of playing cricket will have this opportunity to build a team from scratch and be a part of something like this. So I had no second thoughts, I jumped on it straightaway."

KL Rahul further stated how a couple of conversations with Sanjiv Goenka, the team owner, convinced him to play for the team. Citing the need for owners to understand the emotions a player goes through, KL Rahul declared his intentions to play for Lucknow Super Giants for as long as he plays the IPL.

"I had a couple of conversations with Sanjiv sir before and his passion for sport, for cricket and the way he spoke I understood that he really understands a sportsman's emotion which is really really important. Being part of IPL for a few years now you know that the two months can be a very emotional ride for players and it's very important for the owners of the team to understand that and be supportive of the players... Having those few conversations I was convinced that this is the team that I want to be with and this is the team I want to continue to play for as long as I play IPL", KL Rahul said.

Sanjiv Goenka explained that Lucknow Super Giants was chosen as the team name by a fan survey, the responses to which were overwhelming.

"We had a contest with the fans and we really wanted fans to decide on the names. We were waiting for responses which were overwhelming. Lots and lots and lots of people responded and the most popular name as it came out from the fan poll...is the name we've gone with. And the name is Lucknow Super Giants", Dr. Goenka said.

The RPSG Group chairperson previously owned the Pune-based franchise in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Interestingly, it was also named Rising Pune Super Giants before being changed to Rising Pune Super Giant in the second year for astrological reasons.

"The franchise is new but the players are old" - Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir

On the same show, Lucknow Super Giants mentor and two-time IPL winning skipper Gautam Gambhir expressed his thrill at donning the role for the franchise.

"Very excited. First I have to thank Dr. Goenka for giving me this opportunity. Absolutely excited, thrilled and absolutely honored to be working for a man like him. More importantly I think the respect which I have for Mr. Goenka is incredible so it's always a great pleasure working for someone like him", Gambhir said.

Gambhir further continued that a team is where one feels alive, given the emotions involved in victories.

Gambhir continued:

"At the same time this is where you feel alive as well...this is where the action is. You win, you've got so many emotions going through you when you're playing a game. So obviously very excited."

Gambhir also declared that Lucknow Super Giants will not use the excuse of the franchise being new. He said players with IPL experience will be picked and those who are intent on delivering results in the very first year.

"We don't want to take this excuse saying that this is a new franchise - the franchise is new but the players who we're going to select will be old. They have already played the IPL so I'm someone who's really looking forward to it and I hope we can actually deliver in our year with the franchise", Gambhir said.

Apart from skipper KL Rahul, Lucknow Super Giants have signed Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and uncapped leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the pre-auction draft. The franchise will enter the IPL 2022 Auction with a purse of INR 58 crore to build the rest of their team.

Edited by Srinjoy Sanyal