IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra picks 6 Indian batsmen who could shine; KL Rahul pips Kohli and Rohit to No. 1 spot

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has picked a list of six Indian batsmen who are likely to have great seasons in IPL 2020. He placed KL Rahul at the top spot in this list and opined that the KXIP captain could take home the Orange Cap.

The reputed commentator gave his opinion on the Indian batsmen who could set IPL 2020 ablaze, while also ranking them in order, in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra picked Rishabh Pant at the No. 6 position in this list of Indian batsmen who are likely to perform well in the upcoming IPL. He reasoned that the Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper-batsman plays spin well and is also likely to play at least a couple of memorable innings.

"At No.6, I am keeping Rishabh Pant. I feel this year will be good for Rishabh Pant and it will also be important for him. He plays well against spin and will play a couple of innings that we will not be able to forget. And I really hope that Delhi sends him a little up the order."

Aakash Chopra placed Rohit Sharma at the 5th spot in this list of Indian batsmen who are likely to excel in the IPL. The former mentioned that he has been waiting for an IPL season in which the Mumbai Indians captain scores a mountain of runs.

"At No.5, I am going with Rohit Sharma. He will surely score runs but I am not a 100% certain if he will be at the top of the highest run-scorers list. I like him as a player but you keep waiting for a season when he scores 600-700 runs for Mumbai Indians."

The former KKR player added that there is always uncertainty surrounding Rohit Sharma's batting position and that the Mumbaikar is probably not as fit as the top four batsmen he has picked in this list.

"There is always an issue with his batting order, whether he will open or not. If he opens then, you can expect more runs but he demotes himself down the order as well in which case the big knocks are rare. The other thing that may go against him is that he might be behind in fitness from the other four names I would be taking."

Shreyas Iyer got the fourth spot in Aakash Chopra's list of Indian batsmen to watch out for in IPL 2020. He reasoned that the Delhi Capitals captain's fitness and hunger for runs go in his favour apart from the great form he was in before the pandemic-forced break.

"At No.4, I am going with Shreyas Iyer. I feel his season will be good. What goes is in favour is that he is fit, young and has a lot of hunger for runs. He was in red-hot form before the lockdown and has assumed responsibility since he has been made the captain and his game has improved. He plays very well against spin and has some shots down the ground that make you go wow."

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra's top 3 picks of Indian batsmen who are likely to have a great IPL 2020

Virat Kohli got the second spot in Aakash Chopra's list of Indian batsmen who will have a great IPL 2020

Aakash Chopra picked MS Dhoni at the third spot in his list of Indian batsmen who are likely to do wonders in IPL 2020. He reasoned that the CSK captain is likely to perform well, with him having the sole intention of taking the franchise to another IPL title.

"At No.3, I have got MS Dhoni. I feel he will have a good IPL. Because he has not played for 12-14 months and retired from international cricket as well and he will have only one target, to help CSK win."

He added that Suresh Raina's absence in this IPL could possibly see MS Dhoni bat up the order and consequently score a lot of runs.

"His role increases in Raina's absence. It is possible he may come to bat at No.4 and may consistently give himself 10-12 overs and if he does that, then the season will be good. So it will not only be the impact, but he will also score more runs although the strike rate may not be the best."

Aakash Chopra chose Virat Kohli at the second spot in his list of Indian batsmen who could do set IPL 2020 ablaze. He mentioned that the time away from the game would have increased the RCB captain's hunger to do well, with his fitness being an added advantage in the oppressive UAE conditions.

"At No.2, I have got the run-machine Kohli. He is a player you cannot keep away from runs or cricket. Since he has been away, he is going to go absolutely berserk. It will be required to run a lot in UAE, fitness will be required, he ticks all those boxes."

He added that with Virat Kohli batting in the top order, he is likely to contribute a lot of runs in this IPL.

"He is comfortable against both spin and pace. He will be either opening or batting at No.3, so he will contribute a lot."

KL Rahul got the pride of place at the top spot in Aakash Chopra's list of Indian batsmen who could enjoy great success in IPL 2020. He reasoned that the KXIP opener has been in sensational form, with the additional responsibility of captaincy likely to work in his favour.

"At No.1, I am going with KL Rahul. The kind of form that he has been in with the added responsibility that he is now the KXIP captain and with the type of mindset he has at the moment, I think he is going to rock it."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that he expects KL Rahul to emerge as the top run-scorer among Indian batsmen in IPL 2020 and that he could also go home with the Orange Cap.

"I am expecting that he will be the top run-getter amongst the Indians in the tournament and could possibly end up with the Orange Cap."

KL Rahul has been in outstanding form in the last two editions of the IPL. With 1252 runs to his name in IPL 2018 and 2019, he is the highest run-getter in the league in this period. He would hope to continue with this terrific form and not let the pressures of captaincy have an adverse impact on his game.