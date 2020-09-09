IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra picks the probable MVP from each of the franchises

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has picked a player from each of the franchises who could be the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for them in IPL 2020. He shared his choices in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Starting with the defending champions Mumbai Indians, Aakash Chopra went for Hardik Pandya as their likely star performer in the upcoming IPL while also naming Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah as the other contenders.

"Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are some of the big names in Mumbai Indians. I could have gone with Kieron Pollard but he doesn't bowl much for MI. Rohit Sharma, one skill, only a batsman. I am tempted to pick him but I am going with Hardik Pandya based on my gut feel. I feel he will be making crucial contributions with both bat and ball throughout the IPL."

Ravindra Jadeja was the reputed commentator's pick as the probable MVP for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 considering his all-round skills, with MS Dhoni as the other possible option.

"I am leaning towards Ravindra Jadeja as the MVP for Chennai Super Kings. I am thinking about MS Dhoni also because this team cannot operate without him. But Dhoni sometimes bats too low down the order, so he is not able to contribute much with the bat in a lot of matches. So, I am going with Ravindra Jadeja for his contribution with bat, ball and in the field."

Aakash Chopra unsurprisingly picked Virat Kohli as the player to watch out for from the RCB camp in IPL 2020, and observed that the run machine is likely to score more than 600 runs this season.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore has AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Aaron Finch and Chahal. I am going with Kohli, with the bat he is an absolute beast. Even when he doesn't do well, he scores 30-35 runs. This could be once again a season where he could score more than 600 runs."

Most Runs scorer for RCB (season wise)



•2016 - Virat Kohli.

•2017 - Virat Kohli.

•2018 - Virat Kohli.

•2019 - Virat Kohli.



💉Virat Kohli is Only Captain & Batsman in IPL who has been the most runs scorer for a team for four consecutive years.!! #GOAT🐐 pic.twitter.com/MTuWxz9ADG — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 7, 2020

Rashid Khan was Aakash Chopra's pick as the likely MVP from Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming IPL, as he named David Warner and Mohammad Nabi as the other primary contenders.

"In Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar would come in contention. I feel it is a toss-up between David Warner and Rashid Khan, but considering UAE and Rashid with the bat these days, I am going with Rashid Khan. Mohammad Nabi could also be there and thereabouts."

Aakash Chopra's picks of possible MVPs from the other 4 IPL franchises

Aakash Chopra picked Andre Russell as the likely MVP from KKR in IPL 2020

Aakash Chopra picked Andre Russell as the most critical player for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020. He mentioned that it would be a toss-up between the Jamaican all-rounder and Sunil Narine while opting for the former.

"Kolkata Knight Riders has many match-winners. But when you talk about MVP, the toss-up will be between Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. I am going with Andre Russell because I feel that Narine the bowler in the IPL will be alright and he will also do good with the bat, but Andre Russell would be seen mostly in the match-changing moments."

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer got Aakash Chopra's vote as the franchise's likely star performer in the upcoming IPL, and he observed that it is a close call between the former and Rishabh Pant.

"Delhi Capitals also has quite a few match-winners. Here it is a toss-up between Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. Personally I feel that this year will be Shreyas Iyer's. It is just a hunch that I am having."

The former KKR player chose KL Rahul as the probable MVP from Kings XI Punjab while opining that the wicket-keeper-batsman could end up as the highest run-scoring Indian batsman in the IPL.

"Kings XI Punjab have many match-winners littered around but I will go with KL Rahul. He will be keeping, batting and captaining as well although Nicholas Pooran could also keep. He could actually end up as the highest run-scorer in the IPL amongst Indians."

Aakash Chopra signed off by picking Jos Buttler as the most crucial player for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020, considering the destructive abilities of the opening batsman.

"Rajasthan Royals also has big names. I am going with Jos Buttler as the MVP. The entire world knows when his bat talks. He plays spin well and the UAE pitches would be good for batting in the initial stages."

Aakash Chopra's MVP picks from each of the IPL franchises: Hardik Pandya (MI), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Virat Kohli (RCB), Rashid Khan (SRH), Andre Russell (KKR), Shreyas Iyer (DC), KL Rahul (KXIP), Jos Buttler (RR)