IPL 2020, DC vs RCB: Who won yesterday's match?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) prevailed by 6 wickets over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to book their place in Qualifier 1. Crucially, the margin of victory in terms of balls to spare was small enough to see RCB beat the Kolkata Knight Riders on net run rate and book their spot in the Eliminator.

It would have to be said that DC made a meal of a chase that should have been wrapped up much earlier. A brisk start from both openers, notwithstanding Prithvi Shaw's early dismissal, saw DC well ahead of the game within the powerplay overs.

Shrugging off his poor form, the returning Ajinkya Rahane combined well with Shikhar Dhawan as both posted fifties. Strangely enough, both threw their wickets to a fielder behind the wickets with poorly advised fancy shots.

Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis dragged the team to the finish line, first ensuring they reached the score that would take them through to the playoffs even if they lost and then crossing the line with an over to spare. The win ended a streak of four losses, while the same for RCB is yet to end.

DC quicks keep RCB down to 152/7

After being put in to bat by DC, RCB's batsmen didn't have the best of starts.

Josh Philippe, who hasn't quite lived up to his potential, perished for a 17-ball 12. Devdutt Padikkal struck 50 and Virat Kohli showed some touch in his 29, but both scored too slowly to trouble DC.

It was AB de Villiers and Shivam Dube whose big hits wrested back some momentum. But their dismissals, followed by meek contributions from RCB's other batsmen, saw them put up just 153 to be in grave danger of suffering a big loss.

IPL 2020, DC vs RCB: Who was the Man of the Match?

Impressive once again, Nortje damaged RCB's chances with two wickets in an over. [PC: iplt20.com]

Shikhar Dhawan put up his hand for DC once again with a fifty, while Ajinkya Rahane showed his international pedigree in a 60 that took DC close. However, it was a performer in the first half of the match who got the award, and that was Anrich Nortje.

The South African speedster, one of DC's brightest stars this season, bowled with pace and accuracy. In a single over, he flipped the match towards DC by getting rid of a set Padikkal and the dangerous Chris Morris, who departed without scoring. A third wicket in his final over prevented RCB from making a late surge.

For a commanding bowling performance that set up a simple win, Anrich Nortje was the Man of the Match in yesterday's IPL game.