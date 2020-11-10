IPL 2020 Final: Aakash Chopra predicts Delhi Capitals win; picks Anrich Nortje as the game-changer

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the Delhi Capitals will triumph against the Mumbai Indians in tonight's encounter. He also predicted that the defending champions will be dealt a couple of crucial blows by South African speedster Anrich Nortje.

Chopra made these picks while previewing the IPL 2020 final encounter between the two sides in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Marcus Stoinis opening the batting and the form Shimron Hetmyer displayed in the last match are certain positives for the Delhi Capitals.

"The Delhi Capitals have got Stoinis to open the batting and Hetmyer has got form. I think there are two very important components of this team."

However, the renowned commentator expressed doubts about the Delhi Capitals all-rounder succeeding at the top of the order against the quality Mumbai Indians bowling attack.

"But Stoinis as as opener in front of Mumbai, whose bowling standards are very high, I am not a 100% certain if Stoinis will be able to score runs."

He even reckoned that the Delhi Capitals might opt to open with Ajinkya Rahane instead of Stoinis against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and possibly James Pattinson.

"They may actually go back to Rahane as an opener. I would actually entertain that thought when I see the bowling in front of them - Bumrah, Boult and Pattinson - would it be possible to slog with the new ball, I am not a 100% certain."

Aakash Chopra stated that Shikhar Dhawan's form with the bat will be crucial for the Delhi Capitals. The opener will be looking to bounce back from the two ducks he has registered in his last two games against the Mumbai Indians.

"Shikhar Dhawan's form is very critical for them. When he does well, the team also does well. We have seen that in the whole season and he had batted well in the last match as well although he had got out for a duck against Mumbai."

The former KKR player pointed out that the form of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant would be concerns for the Delhi Capitals, and expressed hope that they will be able to deliver the goods in the all-important final.

"I am waiting for Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant's form. The backend of the tournament has been slightly cold for Shreyas and the entire tournament for Pant. Hopefully in this game they will come to the fore and do well."

He also picked the Delhi Capitals' all-round attack as another of the franchise's strengths.

"Their bowling is good, with Rabada, Nortje, Ashwin and Axar as four good bowlers and Marcus Stoinis has got that wicket-taking knack."

Aakash Chopra on the likely game-changer for the Delhi Capitals in tonight's encounter

Anrich Nortje has led the Delhi Capitals pace attack along with Kagiso Rabada [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked Anrich Nortje as the likely game-changer for the Delhi Capitals in tonight's IPL 2020 final encounter.

"I am going towards an unlikely character. He has done very well but you generally don't think that he can be the game-changer. I am going with Anrich Nortje."

He even predicted that the South African quick will strike a couple of crucial blows to help the Delhi Capitals gain the ascendancy in the match.

"I feel he will give a couple of blows to the Mumbai Indians which will tilt the balance towards the Delhi Capitals. He has got the pace and the bounce and the wickets behind him with Rabada for support."

Aakash Chopra signed off by picking the Delhi Capitals as the probable IPL 2020 champions.

"I am going with Delhi."

A win for the Delhi Capitals in tonight's encounter will help them bag their maiden IPL title. A positive result for the Mumbai Indians, on the contrary, will give them a record-extending fifth IPL crown.