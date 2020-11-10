IPL 2020 Final: Twitter goes berserk as MI win record 5th IPL title by convincingly beating DC

Rohit Sharma led from the front after an all-round effort by the bowlers as the Mumbai Indians retained their IPL crown. MI beat the Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in the IPL 2020 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday to win the tournament for a record-extending fifth time.

After Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first, Trent Boult got MI off to a dream start by dismissing Marcus Stoinis (0 off 1) and Ajinkya Rahane (2 off 4) in his first 2 overs. Things turned from bad to worse for DC as the in-form Shikhar Dhawan (15 off 13) was castled by Jayant Yadav – who was playing his 2nd IPL 2020 match – to leave them in dire straits on 22 for 3 in the 4th over.

Captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then started gingerly and steadied the ship to take the Capitals to 41 for 3 at the end of the mandatory field restrictions. Iyer (65* off 50) led from the front and Pant (56 off 38) returned to form at the right time as the duo put on 96 runs off 69 balls for the fourth wicket.

However, once Pant fell to Nathan Coulter-Nile in the 15th over, DC couldn’t sustain the momentum and managed only 38 runs off the final 5 overs while losing 3 wickets. While Jasprit Bumrah (0 for 28) had a rare wicketless outing tonight, Boult (3 for 30) and Coulter-Nile (2 for 29) bowled tight overs at the death and restricted DC to 156 for 7.

In reply, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock got MI off to a flying start before the latter fell to Marcus Stoinis after a 45-run opening stand. Rohit then forged another set of 45 runs, this time with Suryakumar Yadav (19 off 20).

Yadav was involved in an unfortunate mix-up with his captain in the 11th over, but Rohit (68 off 51) struck his 3rd IPL 2020 fifty and always kept MI ahead of the asking rate. Even though MI lost 3 wickets for 19 runs towards the end, Ishan Kishan (33* off 19) ensured his side got over the line with 8 balls to spare.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC

This might have been the most one-sided edition of the IPL. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) November 10, 2020

"You don't get a champion side. You build one." And they did. #MIvDC — Manya (@CSKian716) November 10, 2020

Bad day for Delhi Daredevils. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 10, 2020

Nita Ambani to Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/RLwWUTFotg — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 10, 2020

The only guy who was undefeated against Rohit Sharma this season. #IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/gphnLDSbib — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 10, 2020

2019 : MI defeated CSK four times and became the champions.



2020 : MI defeated DC four times and defended the title. #MIvsDC #IPLfinal — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 10, 2020

Not a meme but just a illustration of Virat kohli & Rohit sharma 😉#IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/oIatQnaHVE — Ujala Arora (@WhereIsMy_Food) November 10, 2020

#IPLfinal

Virat Kohli looking at Rohit Sharma lefting 5th IPL trophy : pic.twitter.com/pzcHgSEKJn — HUNTSMAN🐇 (@hp_mode2) November 10, 2020