IPL 2020: KKR outplayed us in all departments, says Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer stated after their loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders that they were comprehensively beaten in all three departments. Batting first, KKR were in a spot of bother at 42-3. But Sunil Narine came out to bat and played a blinder, scoring 64 runs off just 32 balls and turned the game on its head.

Nitish Rana also played a brilliant knock of 81 and helped KKR post a mammoth total of 194-6 in their 20 overs. The total proved to be too much for DC as they ended up 59 runs short. Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the KKR bowlers with a five-wicket haul. Iyer, however, is hopeful that the team will learn from this defeat and bounce back strongly.

"Looking at the start we got, we could've put more pressure on them and we could've gone more attacking. But the way they played in between [was good], especially with Sunil Narine coming and changing the momentum for them.

"I think that was the changing point and also we could've bowled in perfect areas, we couldn't execute our plans but yeah, we need to come back stronger and will take the blow on our chin.

"They chose the bowlers really well, knew which bowlers they would target and also the way they executed the plans was pretty much amazing. They were really good in shot selection and outplayed us in all the departments," said Shreyas Iyer after the game.

We need to be strong in our minds and play with freedom: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer also stated that they need to play with more freedom and come back strongly in their next game

Shreyas Iyer is of the opinion that DC have stopped playing the fearless brand of cricket that made them a dangerous side. He believes they need to re-find their mojo and play with more freedom. Iyer is, infact, happy that this loss came at a point where they have enough time go back to the drawing board and work out a way in which they could make a strong comeback.

"We need to be strong in our mind and play with freedom [and] not have a survival mindset. We are disappointed with the loss but I'm glad it's happening at this point of time because there is a lot of learning from this game.

"And when you go back and do your homework again, it's important that you come up with a fresh mind and see to it that your work is done precisely," Shreyas Iyer said.

Delhi Capitals will play their next game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on 27th October in Dubai and will be hopeful of getting back to winning ways.