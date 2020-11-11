IPL 2020: 'Mumbai Indians asked for a trade for Rashid Khan two years ago' - Former SRH coach Tom Moody

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody recently revealed an interesting anecdote about current IPL champions Mumbai Indians. He stated that the 5-time winners once approached the franchise to propose a trade for prolific leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Speaking during an interaction on the ESPNCricinfo show T20 Time Out LIVE, Moody stated that this incredible incident occurred a couple of years ago and was a clear indication of how the Mumbai Indians go all-out to be the best.

“I remember an incident from maybe two years ago when they (Mumbai Indians) asked for a trade for Rashid Khan. They are the only franchise who have had the gumption or the bravado to knock on the door and ask for a trade for Rashid,” admitted Moody in praise of Mumbai Indians’ attitude.

Moody, who was part of Australia’s 1987 and 1999 World Cup-winning squads, added that the other franchises lack in intensity when it comes to pushing for major trades.

“Other franchises don’t do it (trading) with the same confidence and perseverance or with the whole management structure behind their team philosophy. A lot of teams run a lot leaner that what Mumbai Indians so. The support staff at SRH is actually half of what MI’s is,” he further revealed.

Mumbai Indians won their 5th IPL title yesterday

Rashid Khan has been one of SRH's top performers

The Mumbai Indians captured their fifth IPL title on Tuesday by defeating the Delhi Capitals by five wickets in a one-sided final. Batting first after winning the toss, DC got off to the worst possible start as Marcus Stoinis perished first-ball to a short, rising delivery from Trent Boult. Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan also fell cheaply, leaving Delhi reeling at 22 for 3.

Fighting half-centuries from skipper Shreyas Iyer (65 from 50) and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant (56 from 38) lifted Delhi to a competitive 156 for 7. However, it was never going to be enough against a strong Mumbai batting line-up, especially after the defending champions got off to a breezy start.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma roared back to form with 51-ball 68, while Ishan Kishan carried on his great season with an unbeaten 33 from 19. Mumbai romped home by five wickets with eight balls to spare.

This was the Mumbai Indians’ fourth victory over DC in IPL 2020, having beaten them in both league stage matches and Qualifier 1 earlier.