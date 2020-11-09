IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after the DC vs SRH Qualifier 2 (updated)

Kagiso Rabada wrested the IPL 2020 Purple Cap from Jasprit Bumrah after picking up 4 wickets in Qualifier 2 tonight to take his season tally to 29. There was no change at the top of the Orange Cap list, and KL Rahul continues to lead the charts with an aggregate of 670 runs.

Shikhar Dhawan stroked a scintillating 78 off 50 balls and moved to within 67 runs of KL Rahul. The DC opener is 2nd on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list, having scored 603 runs so far in the tournament. David Warner failed to get amongst the runs tonight, but he remained in 3rd position with 548 runs to his name.

Even though Shreyas Iyer made a rusty 20-ball 21, the DC captain climbed up 2 places to move into the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list with a tally of 454 runs from 16 games.

Kagiso Rabada once again moved atop the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list (Credits: IPLT20.com)

On the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list, Rashid Khan jumped up 3 places and broke into the top 5 after returning impressive figures of 1 for 26 from 4 overs tonight. The SRH leggie finished the season with 20 wickets at a remarkable economy of 5.37.

Anrich Nortje dropped down to 7th position in the bowling charts after going wicketless tonight. T Natarajan too failed to pick up a wicket but remained 10th on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list with a tally of 16 wickets from as many matches.

The focus will now shift to the IPL 2020 final on Tuesday as the Mumbai Indians take on the Delhi Capitals in Dubai. While Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah will battle it out for the Purple Cap, Shikhar Dhawan would know he needs 68 more runs to win the IPL 2020 Orange Cap.

Marcus Stoinis inspires DC to the IPL 2020 final

Marcus Stoinis was the Man of the Match for scoring 38 runs and taking 3 wickets (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Marcus Stoinis’ all-round performance helped the Delhi Capitals progress to their first-ever IPL final as they beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

DC will meet defending champions Mumbai Indians in the summit clash in Dubai on Tuesday (November 10).

After Shreyas Iyer elected to bat first, Marcus Stoinis – who opened for the first this season – and Shikhar Dhawan got DC off to a flying start by putting on an 86-run opening stand.

But once Stoinis (38 off 27) was bowled by Rashid Khan (1 for 26), runs dried up for a brief period. Iyer (21 off 20) struggled to time the ball before eventually perishing with DC on 126 for 2 after 14 overs.

Shikhar Dhawan, however, continued in his merry way as he brought up his 4th IPL 2020 fifty and also crossed 600 runs in an IPL season for the first time in his career. Dhawan (78 off 50) and Shimron Hetmyer (42 not out off 22) put together 52 runs off just 27 balls to propel DC to 189 for 3.

In reply, SRH were jolted early as skipper David Warner (2 off 3) was bowled by Kagiso Rabada in the 2nd over. SRH’s experiment to send out Priyam Garg as an opener failed as the 19-year-old was cleaned up by Marcus Stoinis, with Manish Pandey (21 off 14) following suit 2 balls later.

From 44 for 3, Kane Williamson and Jason Holder resurrected the run-chase by stringing a 46-run fourth-wicket stand. Even though the latter got out for a measly 15-ball 11, Williamson (67 off 45) and Abdul Samad (33 off 16) kept SRH in the contest by putting together 57 runs off just 31 balls.

But once Stoinis (3 for 26) accounted for Williamson, the target seemed more difficult to overhaul. Rabada (4 for 29) scalped 3 wickets in the 19th over to send DC through to the IPL 2020 as SRH folded up for 172 for 8.