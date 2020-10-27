IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after KKR vs KXIP match (updated)

A 100-run second-wicket stand between Mandeep Singh and Chris Gayle helped the Kings XI Punjab break into the top 4 of the points table for the first time in IPL 2020. The Mohali-based franchise beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets in Match 46 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The Orange Cap and Purple cap lists didn't see too many changes. While KL Rahul retained his position at the top of the run-getters charts, Varun Chakravarthy broke into the top 10 of the wicket-takers table. Mohammed Shami was another bowler who moved up a couple of places on the Purple Cap list.

KL Rahul’s decision to bowl first was immediately vindicated as KKR lost opener Nitish Rana off the second ball of their innings. The 2-time IPL champions then lost 2 wickets in the following over and found themselves precariously placed at 10 for 3.

Shubman Gill (57 off 45) and captain Eoin Morgan (40 off 25) then stitched an 81-run partnership for the fourth wicket, but Chris Jordan (2 for 25) and 20-year-old Ravi Bishnoi (2 for 20) came back strongly in the death overs to restrict KKR to 149 for 9.

In reply, KXIP began steadily before Varun Chakravarthy removed captain KL Rahul (28 off 25) to leave the match evenly poised. The Punjab-based franchise were on 47 for 1 at the end of 8 overs. What followed was absolute carnage as Mandeep Singh (66 not out off 56) and Chris Gayle (51 off 29) took the game away from KKR.

Even though Lockie Ferguson (1 for 32) accounted for Gayle in the penultimate over, KXIP had all but sealed their fifth win on the trot. They moved up to the fourth position by virtue of a better run rate, while KKR occupy the slot just below them.

Varun Chakravarthy breaks into the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list

KL Rahul has cemented his place at the top of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Despite getting out for a scratchy 25-ball 28 tonight, KL Rahul extended his lead at the top of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list to 124 runs. The KXIP captain has an aggregate of 595 runs in 12 games, while second-placed Shikhar Dhawan is on 471 runs.

Advertisement

Mayank Agarwal, however, dropped to fifth position after missing his second successive match due to a bruised knee. On the other hand, Shubman Gill’s third IPL 2020 fifty helped him climb up to seventh in the table. The 21-year-old has racked up 378 runs at an average of 34.36 in the tournament so far.

Mohammad Shami moved closer to the top of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list (Credits: IPLT20.com)

There wasn’t any change at the top of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list either, as Kagiso Rabada remains the holder of the coveted trophy with 23 wickets to his name. Mohammed Shami, though, moved to within 3 wickets of Rabada after returning figures of 3 for 35 from 4 overs tonight.

Varun Chakravarthy’s breakthrough season continued as he moved into the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list for the first time. The mystery spinner picked up 1 of the 2 KXIP wickets to fall tonight, and occupies the ninth position having taken 13 wickets from 11 matches.

Advertisement

The focus will now shift to Dubai where the Sunrisers Hyderabad play second-placed Delhi Capitals tomorrow. While SRH openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow would try to move up the batting charts, Rabada would look to extend his lead at the top of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list.

Check out IPL 2020 schedule