IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after SRH vs DC (updated)

KL Rahul remained at the top of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list with an aggregate of 595 runs in 12 matches.

There was no change at the top of the Purple Cap list either, as Kagiso Rabada continued to be the holder of the coveted trophy with 23 wickets to his name.

Shikhar Dhawan occupies the second position in the batting charts with 471 runs under his belt, despite getting out for a duck tonight. The DC opener has managed just 6 runs in his last 2 matches.

David Warner, however, jumped up 6 places to occupy the third position after scoring a 66/34 against DC tonight. The SRH captain has scored 436 runs so far, thus becoming the fifth batsman to cross 400 runs in IPL 2020.

Shreyas Iyer, Warner’s counterpart, dropped to the seventh position after getting out for a 12-ball 7.

Manish Pandey scored 83 against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday with an unbeaten 31-ball 44 runs to move into the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list.

Rashid Khan moved to within 6 wickets of Kagiso Rabada (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Rashid Khan broke into the top 3 of the bowling charts after yielding the most economical spell of IPL 2020 – 3 for 7 from 4 overs. The SRH leg-spinner has taken 17 wickets in 12 matches at an enviable economy of 5.

Anrich Nortje remained in the eighth position after ensuring 1 of the 2 SRH wickets fell tonight. The South African fast bowler is on a total of 15 wickets – 3 wickets shy of the top 3 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list.

The focus will now shift to Abu Dhabi as the Mumbai Indians take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a top-of-the-table clash tomorrow.

While Jasprit Bumrah would look to restore his slot among the top 3 leading wicket-takers of IPL 2020, Virat Kohli would know he is just 21 runs away from dethroning Warner off the third position.

SRH remain in contention to make the IPL 2020 playoffs

SRH have won 5 of the 12 games played (Credits: IPLT20.com)

An overall team effort helped the Sun-Risers Hyderabad stay in the race toward the playoffs berth, after they beat the Delhi Capitals by 88 runs in Match 47 of IPL 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium, on Tuesday.

After Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field, skipper David Warner (66 off 34) and Wriddhiman Saha (87 off 45) – who opened for the first time this season – made use of the freshness of the pitch to put on a 107-run opening score.

Even after Ravichandran Ashwin and Anrich Nortje accounted for the openers, Manish Pandey (44 not out off 31) and Kane Williamson (11 not out off 10) made sure SRH scored a massive 219 for 2.

In reply, DC got off to a horrible start as Shikhar Dhawan perished and Marcus Stoinis, who came in at No. 3, followed suit in the second over to leave them precariously placed on 14 for 2.

Ajinkya Rahane (26 off 19) and Shimron Hetmyer (16 off 13) steadied the ship with a 40-run third-wicket partnership before Rashid Khan (3 for 7) spun a web around the DC middle order. Rishabh Pant (36 off 35) held fort at one end, but the SRH bowlers had enough momentum on their side to hand DC their third defeat in the tournament.