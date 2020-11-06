IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after MI vs DC match (updated) 

Jasprit Bumrah took 4 wickets tonight and furthered his tally to 27 wickets for the season to wrest the IPL 2020 Purple Cap from Kagiso Rabada. There was, however, no change on the Orange Cap list, and KL Rahul still enjoys a 141-run lead over second-placed David Warner.

Shikhar Dhawan registered his 3rd duck in 4 games and remained in 3rd position on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list with an aggregate of 525 runs. Ishan Kishan, though, smashed his 4th fifty this season and jumped up 5 slots to move into 4th position, having scored 483 runs so far.

Quinton de Kock moved up 2 places after scoring a 25-ball 40 tonight. The MI opener is level on runs with Kishan, but he is 1 slot below the 22-year-old by virtue of having an inferior average. Suryakumar Yadav occupies 7th position in the batting charts after his 4th IPL 2020 half-century helped him climb up 6 places.

Jasprit Bumrah moved to the summit of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list (Credits: IPLT20.com)

On the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list, Kagiso Rabada dropped to 2nd position after going wicketless tonight. Despite picking up just 2 wickets in his last 4 games, the South African is on 25 wickets – 2 wickets shy of Bumrah’s haul.

Just below Rabada is Trent Boult, who took 2 wickets and broke into the top 3 of the bowling charts with 22 wickets under his belt. Anrich Nortje picked his 20th wicket tonight and moved up to 6th position.

There was no change to Rahul Chahar’s position on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list as the MI leg-spinner failed to scalp a wicket for the second game running.

The focus will shift to Abu Dhabi tomorrow as the Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2020 Eliminator. While David Warner would look to move closer to KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal would know he is just 3 wickets away from getting back among the top 3 on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list.

MI hand DC embarrassing defeat to make IPL 2020 final

Jasprit Bumrah picked up 4 for 14 tonight, including a double wicket-maiden (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Jasprit Bumrah’s best bowling figures this season and an all-round batting performance helped the Mumbai Indians progress into the IPL 2020 final. They beat the Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in Qualifier 1 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

DC will now face either the Sunrisers Hyderabad or the Royal Challengers Bangalore – both will play in the IPL 2020 Eliminator tomorrow – in Qualifier 2 in Abu Dhabi on November 8.

After Shreyas Iyer opted to field first, Ravichandran Ashwin gave DC the perfect start by dismissing MI skipper Rohit Sharma in just the 2nd over with 16 runs on the board. Quinton de Kock (40 off 25) and Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 38) then steadied the ship by putting on 62 runs for the second wicket.

But Ashwin (3 for 29) once again came back and dismantled the MI middle order as the defending champions were reduced to 140 for 5 in the 17th over. What followed was absolute carnage as Ishan Kishan (55 not out off 30) and Hardik Pandya (37 off 14) stitched together 60 runs off just 23 balls to propel MI to 200 for 5.

In reply, DC got off to the worst possible start as they were blown away by Trent Boult (2 for 9) and Jasprit Bumrah to be precariously placed on 0 for 3. It soon became 40 for 5 as Shreyas Iyer (12 off 8) and Rishabh Pant (3 off 9) too went back into the dugout.

Even though Marcus Stoinis (65 off 46) and Axar Patel (42 off 33) put on a 71-run sixth-wicket stand, Bumrah (4 for 14) returned for his second spell to knock the wind out of DC’s sails and restrict them to 143 for 8 after 20 overs.