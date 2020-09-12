Cricketer-turned-coach Dav Whatmore feels that the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will fare well in IPL 2020 as compared to the previous editions. He further added that spinners would play critical roles on the sluggish United Arab Emirates (UAE) wickets.

RCB could not finish above sixth across the last three IPL seasons, finishing rock bottom in 2017 and last year. The former Australia cricketer praised the balance of the side, adding that Virat Kohli is a class player and empty stands won’t hamper his performance.

“There are a few, but RCB has a better balance in this edition of the IPL...Virat Kohli is a class player. He plays to win, crowd or no crowd, he will shine,” Whatmore said in an interview to The New Indian Express.

Interestingly, Dav Whatmore was the coach of India’s U-19 World Cup squad in 2008, which they won under the leadership of Virat Kohli.

Spinners will have an important role to play: Whatmore on IPL 2020

KKR made the playoffs for the first time under Dav Whatmore in 2011 (Image Credits: India TV News)

Whatmore, who also coached the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 2010 to 2011, believes that spinners will be an integral part of each franchise during IPL 2020. He tipped West Indian Sunil Narine and RCB’s Yuzvendra Chahal to perform well in IPL 2020.

“Spinners will always have an important part to play. But smart pacers with good variations will also be effective...It is difficult for batsmen to read the (Sunil Narine’s) spin. He’s accurate and varies speed as well...I expect all the spinners to do well, perhaps leggie Yuzvendra Chahal may lead the group,” Whatmore, who has played seven Tests and a solitary ODI, said.

In the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Narine was a star attraction for the Trinbago Knight Riders, who enjoyed an unbeaten run of 12 matches to win the tournament. In five games, Narine scored 144 runs at a staggering strike rate of 148.45. He also picked up six wickets at a phenomenal economy of 4.55 and an average of 15.16.

Whatmore further added that the CPL players who directly come into IPL 2020 will have the edge over the other players, but everyone will soon catch up, making the tournament “interesting”.