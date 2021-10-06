IPL 2021: "Bangalore has a realistic chance of finishing in the Top 2" - Aakash Chopra on the RCB-SRH encounter

Aakash Chopra believes the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have a realistic chance of finishing as one of the top two teams in the IPL 2021 points table.

RCB are currently placed third in the Indian Premier League standings, with 16 points to their credit. They need to win both their remaining league phase matches against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Delhi Capitals (DC), and hope that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lose to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to finish in the top two.

While predicting a win for RCB in tonight's encounter, Aakash Chopra painted a positive picture for the Virat Kohli-led side.

He said the following in a video shared on his YouTube channel:

"Bangalore is playing well. Bangalore has a realistic chance of finishing in the Top 2. They have a good last match actually but win this match at least. My only prediction is that Kohli's team will win and will consolidate their position even further."

RCB will certainly go into tonight's encounter against SRH as the favorites. However, the Rishabh Pant-led side might be a tough nut to crack in their next encounter.

"You should play Kyle Jamieson" - Aakash Chopra on the one change RCB should make

Kyle Jamieson has played nine matches for RCB in IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra wants RCB to play Kyle Jamieson ahead of Dan Christian in tonight's encounter. He elaborated:

"I won't say anything, you should continue playing the way you are doing. Is there a scope of a change in the team, maybe not. You should actually change Dan Christian, it is done for him. Honestly, you should play Kyle Jamieson in place of him."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also feels Srikar Bharat should walk in at the fall of the first wicket for RCB. Chopra observed:

"You should make Bharat bat at No.3. Other than that, everything is going fine, play the same way you have been doing. They are playing like a very very good mature unit."

Aakash Chopra signed off by lauding RCB's playing style this year. He explained:

"Harshal Patel, Siraj, Shahbaz, Yuzi Chahal - overall they are doing a good job and I really hope that you continue in the same vein and fashion because this time I am really liking the way Bangalore is playing."

RCB have displayed a slightly bolder approach this year. The success of Glenn Maxwell in the middle order has been a shot in the arm for them and they will hope to continue their winning spree.

