IPL 2021: "This is Champion Super Kings" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's win over RCB

Aakash Chopra has labeled Chennai Super Kings (CSK) the Champion Super Kings, considering the manner in which the MS Dhoni-led side have bossed opponents in IPL 2021.

CSK are currently perched atop the IPL 2021 points table, with 14 points to their credit. While another win would guarantee them a berth in the playoffs, they might have already made the grade, taking into account their exceptional net run rate.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra rechristened CSK as Champion Super Kings. He reasoned:

"The 'C' in CSK was for comeback but now I am saying that you should make it 'C' for Champion because this is Champion Super Kings. They had defeated the Mumbai Indians in Dubai and came to Sharjah, a ground which is not likely to be their fortress, but there also they defeated Bangalore."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted CSK's domination in the current edition of the Indian Premier League suggests that last year was just an anomaly. Chopra observed:

"The way they are bossing, of course they struggled the last time in the UAE, it was the first time they didn't qualify but this time against all odds or should we say this was their identification and last year was just an aberration."

CSK have certainly staged a terrific comeback after they seemed down and out in IPL 2020. They would hope to continue in the same vein and assure themselves of a spot in Qualifier 1.

"Whoever came, kept on throwing his bat" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's run chase against RCB

CSK chased down the target with 11 balls to spare [P/C: iplt20.com]

Speaking about CSK's run chase against RCB, Aakash Chopra pointed out that all their batsmen took the attack to the opposition bowlers. He elaborated:

"Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis - both played in an explosive fashion. First Ruturaj was the aggressor, Faf took his time a little. After that, they didn't take the name of stopping. The good thing was that whoever came, kept on throwing his bat."

The 44-year-old signed off by stating that CSK's ambitions will soar even further if the Mumbai Indians (MI) fail to make the playoffs. Chopra said:

"CSK are looking at No.1 or No.2. Chennai's spirits will rise even further if Mumbai don't qualify because that is the only team against whom they get stuck. So, it will be smooth sailing for CSK if Mumbai don't qualify."

Although CSK have an inferior overall record against MI, they will draw confidence from their win in the last match if they meet the five-time champions again in the tournament. The Delhi Capitals (DC) are probably the other team that could halt CSK's march to the title.

