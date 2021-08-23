IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra names the players the franchises could go for

Aakash Chopra has named some of the players the franchises might be looking towards as reinforcements for the remainder of IPL 2021.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR), the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have primarily been hit due to the absence of some of their first-choice selections.

While RCB have already picked Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera and Tim David, and PBKS and RR have onboarded Nathan Ellis and Glenn Phillips respectively, they might be looking for additional replacements.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked Merchant de Lange and Sheldon Cottrell as a couple of the fast bowlers the franchises might be interested in. He said:

"Merchant de Lange - if anyone needs a fast bowler. Sheldon Cottrell - he was sold quite expensive one year and was with Punjab as well. They let him go and no one else picked him. He will come after playing the CPL, so he will have match form as well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also suggested a few other seamers who could be seen playing in IPL 2021. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Oshane Thomas and Billy Stanlake, I will also add Fidel Edwards to this list. His recent T20 numbers have been very good. Mitchell McClenaghan, a player who was there with the Mumbai Indians for a long time."

The Sri Lankan duo of Thisara Perera and Isuru Udana were the all-rounder options named by Aakash Chopra. The latter observed:

"Thisara Perera, he has had amazing T20 numbers of late. RCB can look at him as an option for a big-hitter after Maxwell. Maybe Isuru Udana, he used to be there with RCB."

#Exclusive🚨 | Rajasthan Royals🇮🇳🏏might pick Thisara Perera 🇱🇰 for IPL 2021.

TP has already got signed up by same Franchise in Caribbean Premier League 2021.

Hope Thisara will perform well in CPL 2021 &Push his chances to play in IPL 2021 -All the Best TP!#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/DUupVCQi5T — _.._rumaz. (@_rumaiz_max) August 22, 2021

The fast bowlers might be prime targets for RR, KKR and PBKS. The absence of Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith has dealt a blow to these franchises.

Aakash Chopra's picks of batsmen the IPL franchises might be interested in

Aakash Chopra believes Devon Conway could generate interest as a top-order batsman

Aakash Chopra feels Devon Conway and Rassie Van Der Dussen could be the hot picks as batsmen. He explained:

"Devon Conway, his T20 numbers are outstanding. You have taken Glenn Phillips for Jos Buttler, but if you are looking for an opener, why not Devon Conway. Rassie Van Der Dussen, another middle-order striker of the ball."

The 43-year-old signed off by naming a few other players who could be seen wielding the willow in IPL 2021. Aakash Chopra stated:

"Marnus Labuschagne is always there in the periphery. He has the pedigree in international cricket. Alex Hales - no one picks him. Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis - these are names who are still making runs and a lot of them."

The Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore might be a couple of sides who would want to beef up their batting department. The aforementioned players might be on their radar in such a scenario.

Some players who maybe picked as replacement players: Alex Hales, Evin Lewis, Devon Conway, Tymal Mills, Naveen ul Haq, Matthew Wade, Josh Inglis, Reece Topley. Do you agree? — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 22, 2021

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava