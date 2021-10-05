IPL 2021: Brian Lara predicts the winner and Man of the Match of RR vs MI match

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara expects the two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians to emerge victorious in tonight's IPL 2021 match. Sharing his prediction on his Instagram story, Lara wrote that the Mumbai-based franchise should beat the Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Brian Lara mentioned that the probability of Mumbai Indians completing a hat-trick of Indian Premier League title wins is low even if they earn four points from their remaining two fixtures. He felt tonight's game would be an interesting one because the wicket in Sharjah has been challenging for batters.

"MI's chances of defending their title even is slim, even if they win their remaining two games. This should be an interesting encounter in Sharjah, which has been a nightmare for batsmen," Brian Lara wrote.

Brian Lara opined that the Mumbai Indians should win the game because their bowlers know how to bowl in Sharjah. He also picked Jasprit Bumrah as the probable Player of the Match in tonight's game.

"Reason for picking MI is because of their bowling. Jasprit Bumrah and company seem to have gotten the memo of how to bowl in Sharjah," Brian Lara added.

Brian Lara's prediction proved right yesterday

Brian Lara predicted the Delhi Capitals would beat the Chennai Super Kings yesterday, and his prediction proved to be accurate. He expected Kagiso Rabada to return to his wicket-taking form. However, the same did not happen as Rabada remained wicketless in his spell of four overs.

It will be interesting to see if Lara's prediction proves correct tonight in Sharjah. The match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will decide which team stays alive in IPL 2021 and which team inches a step closer to an early elimination. The RR vs MI head-to-head record favors Mumbai 13-12.

