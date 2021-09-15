×
IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan joins KKR ahead of 2nd leg

Eoin Morgan joins Kolkata Knight Riders camp for the 2nd leg of the 14th season of the IPL [Image Credits- BCCI]
Yash Mittal
ANALYST
Modified Sep 15, 2021 09:45 PM IST
England captain Eoin Morgan has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders camp in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021

The official Twitter handle of the Knight Riders revealed the same with a heartfelt caption on Wednesday. The post read:

"Welcome back, Skipper! How excited are you to see #CaptainMorgan in 💜💛 @Eoin16 #KKR #AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #আমিKKR #IPL2021
Welcome back, Skipper! 🤩

How excited are you to see #CaptainMorgan in 💜💛?

@Eoin16 #KKR #AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #আমিKKR #IPL2021 https://t.co/crJr8mjm8A

The second leg of IPL 2021 will commence on September 19 with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and three-time winners Chennai Super Kings.

Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on September 20. The two-time champions are languishing in seventh spot in the points table. So captain Morgan will have quite a task to turn around his team's fortunes when the tournament resumes in the UAE.

Can Eoin Morgan lead KKR from the front during the 2nd leg of IPL 2021?

Eoin Morgan has been a disappointment as the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders since he took over from Dinesh Karthik midway last season.

His on-field tactics and the composition of the batting order have been largely poor. Things got further exacerbated during the first phase of IPL 2021, as Eoin Morgan struggled to lead the team from the front with the bat.

While KKR managed just two wins out of seven games, Morgan could only muster 92 runs at an average of 15.33 and a strike rate of 112.19. Morgan has admitted that he hasn't been up to the mark as captain, during a recent documentary released by the Knight Riders. He said:

"You can talk about captaincy in the level of leadership and intricacy all day. But ultimately a captain is judged on results. I just haven't been that good."

However, the 2019 World Cup-winning captain has some good memories of playing in the UAE.

Runs scored by KKR middle order since Eoin Morgan rejoined KKR

Eoin Morgan - 21 matches, 510 runs
Dinesh Karthik - 21 matches, 292 runs
Andre Russell - 17 matches, 280 runs

Happy Birthday Eoin Morgan 💜 https://t.co/zzZogrhveF

While KKR had a disappointing IPL campaign last year, Eoin Morgan was one of their rare shining lights. He racked up 418 runs in 14 innings at an average of 41.8 and a strike rate of 138.41, posting one 50+ score.

If KKR have to dig themselves out of the precarious position they find themselves in, they'll need Eoin Morgan to rediscover his mojo with the bat. Considering Eoin Morgan's exploits in the IPL in the UAE last year, KKR will fancy their chances of a turnaround in their fortunes in IPL 2021.

Edited by Bhargav
