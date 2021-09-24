IPL 2021: "Getting Rohit in any form of cricket is good" - Sunil Narine reacts after dismissing MI skipper 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine starred with the ball as they contained Mumbai Indians (MI) for 155 runs before chasing down the total in just 15.1 overs on Thursday.

Narine, who has landed in the UAE on the back of a rich vein of form, kept up the good work for the purple and gold brigade. Opting to bowl first, Sunil Narine gave KKR the first breakthrough, dismissing Rohit Sharma just when looked set to take the game away from Kolkata.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Sunil Narine sounded confident with his performance. He said:

"Coming off a good amount of cricket in The Hundred and CPL. Just want to continue the good work. Getting Rohit out in any type of cricket is good. Its a key wicket against Mumbai."

Incidentally, the West Indian mystery spinner looked out of rhythm after undergoing a change in his bowling action. However, Sunil Narine is slowly getting his mojo back.

"Getting better and better. It has taken a while for me with this new action, and I've put a lot of work into it," he continued.

Sunil Narine, who won the player of the match award, returned with figures of 1/20 from his four overs. He kept things tight at one end while the likes of Andre Russell and Prasidh Krishna picked up crucial wickets.

"Varun Chakravarthy is a quick learner" - Sunil Narine

Varun Chakravarthy has come up the ranks quite fast in the last couple of years

Kolkata's spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy are among the best in the tournament. They have bowled well in tandem in the middle overs, keeping the proceedings under control.

Narine showered praise on Chakravarthy, saying that he has a bright future ahead of him. Incidentally, the mystery spinner has been picked in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled in the UAE and Oman.

"Varun likes to know about the game and asks a lot of questions. He's a quick learner, someone who likes to know about cricket, and has far to go," Sunil Narine added further.

Placed fourth in the points table, the Knight Riders lock horns with MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings next on September 26 in Abu Dhabi.

