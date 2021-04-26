"IQ of a donkey!"- Fans slam David Warner, SRH coaches for shocking mistakes in Super Over

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner and the team management's mistakes in the Super Over cost them two points as the Delhi Capitals (DC) emerged victorious after the game was tied.

David Warner wanted to come back for a two on the last ball of SRH's batting in the Super Over. But before returning for the second run, the 34-year-old couldn't slide his bat over the non-striker's crease. The third umpire spotted this and according to the new rule, one run was deducted from SRH's tally of 8.

Rashid Khan bowled brilliantly in the Super Over, but Rishabh Pant reverse-swept one of his deliveries for a boundary and it was a comfortable win for DC in the end. Defending 8 runs was never going to be easy, but had Warner completed that run, SRH would still have been in the game with the Super Over getting repeated.

Twitter trolls David Warner, SRH for Super Over loss

Fans slammed David Warner for this mistake of his and also questioned the SRH think tank for not sending in-from big-hitter Jonny Bairstow to bat in the Super Over. Bairstow took Axar Patel to the cleaners in the normal game and thus could have had the measure of the left-arm spinner once again.

Fans also took to Twitter to congratulate Williamson for a brilliant innings that once again proved his worth to SRH. They also trolled Warner and others for not giving Williamson enough support from the other end. Here's how citizens reacted to SRH's heartbreaking loss:

Lmao Warner's one short run cost SRH. Literally Warner in super over cost the game. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) April 25, 2021

SRH doesn't deserve superovers. Just play rock paper scissors with them if they ever tie again. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 25, 2021

SRH doesn't deserve him...just so sad 💔💔

Trade him to some good team which gives him at least some importance and respect, I don't wanna see him disrespected like this 😔 pic.twitter.com/6WZfmPp1Yk — Ryan Ike (@RyanIke4) April 25, 2021

What a champion over by Rashid. Almost defended 7 there!! The one-short has come back to hurt SRH badly. The 'Why no Jonny' question will get amplified now & rightly so. Kane's knock goes in vain. SRH end Chennai leg with 1/5 wins. Their chances look bleak now. #Sad — Wear Mask, Take Vaccine, Stay Home (@SriniMaama16) April 25, 2021

Commentators talking about LHB-RHB combination in Super Over. SRH management should be happy there are people more braindead than them. #DCvsSRH — Manya (@CSKian716) April 25, 2021

Srh think tank collectively have an IQ of a donkey — Akki (@CrickPotato) April 25, 2021

Axar Patel just give 8 runs in the Super Over against Williamson and Warner - just is playing his first game of this season after affected COVID. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 25, 2021

Bairstow just came out of dug-out and found Kane Williamson and David Warner playing Super Over #SRHvsDC pic.twitter.com/H1mEgQWHSa — Deepesh Ranjan (@DeepeshRanjan4) April 25, 2021

Warner can't complete a quick run this IPL!!!! Either run out or one short#SRHvDC — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 25, 2021

David Warner promoting him in superover pic.twitter.com/taU7YCtTdF — Amit RCB FAN (@_REAL_AMiT_) April 25, 2021

Bairistow watching Warner and Williamson walking out for super over: pic.twitter.com/PyW2cA0YIQ — Harsh Pathak (@Bol_Na_Pathak) April 25, 2021

Johnny Bairstow to David Warner pic.twitter.com/4KjQ1czcpp — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 25, 2021

Kane Williamson's heroic knock of 66 off 51 balls went in vain as there were no SRH batsmen at the other end who could stay at the crease alongside him and form a match-winning partnership. This has once again magnified SRH's middle-order woes, something that they are just not able to get rid of.

Bairstow and Williamson are the only two batsmen that seem to be in some kind of form. Even skipper David Warner is struggling for runs and that has dented their hopes of making it to the playoffs this year. However, with the Chennai leg finally over, SRH are hopeful that a new venue will bring fresh luck to them.