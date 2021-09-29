IPL 2021: "He is a lion who is probably getting old" - Irfan Pathan says the Punjab Kings will expect more from Chris Gayle

Irfan Pathan has highlighted that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will expect bigger contributions from Chris Gayle with the bat even though the Jamaican might be past his prime.

Gayle holed out to Hardik Pandya in the deep off Kieron Pollard's bowling in the Punjab Kings' IPL 2021 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The KL Rahul-led side were restricted to a score of 135/6, which was chased down by the five-time champions with an over to spare.

While reviewing the PBKS-MI encounter on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan pointed out that Gayle will have to deliver the goods for the Punjab Kings, considering that Nicholas Pooran has been found slightly wanting. He elaborated:

"You expect more from Chris Gayle. I know he is a lion who is probably getting old but you will have to score runs. You don't have too many options. Nicholas Pooran also performs well in the CPL but he has not been able to convert that talent in the IPL for a little while now."

While acknowledging that Aiden Markram and Deepak Hooda gave a decent account of themselves, the former India all-rounder added that the Punjab Kings need more substantial and explosive knocks. Pathan observed:

"Markram definitely tried to play a good knock but you need that firepower. Hooda also tried but you need more than that. Especially when your backs are against the wall you need to come up with the big punch. Punjab Kings and their batsmen will have to play the big knocks."

Markram and Hooda stitched together a fifth-wicket partnership of 61 runs after the Punjab Kings were reduced to a score of 48/4 in the eighth over. However, the 136-run target did not prove enough despite the best efforts of their bowlers.

"Mayank Agarwal injured his neck but it broke the back of the Punjab Kings batting" - Irfan Pathan

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have been the standout batsmen for the Punjab Kings [P/C:iplt20.com]

On being asked about the Punjab Kings' playoff aspirations, Irfan Pathan highlighted that Mayank Agarwal's injury could be a huge blow to them. He explained:

"It is going to be very difficult. The first thing is that Mayank Agarwal injured his neck but it broke the back of the Punjab Kings batting because he was scoring a lot of runs. His coming back is very much necessary."

The former Punjab Kings player added that Agarwal and KL Rahul have been the bedrock of the franchise's batting lineup. Pathan said:

"Other than him and KL Rahul, no one else is scoring a lot of runs. We did see Hooda scoring 20-30 runs in the middle but that is not good enough. You have to play the good match-winning knocks."

The Punjab Kings, who have eight points from eleven matches, will need to win their three remaining encounters to stand any chance of making the playoffs. They will certainly hope that Agarwal is fit and available for their next match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday.

