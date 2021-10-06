IPL 2021: "It is good news for Indian cricket" - Irfan Pathan lauds Ishan Kishan's knock for MI against RR

Irfan Pathan has highlighted that Ishan Kishan's blazing half-century in last night's IPL 2021 encounter is great news for both Team India and the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Kishan is part of India's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. However, there were calls from certain quarters for him to be replaced, considering his indifferent form for the Mumbai Indians in the current edition of the Indian Premier League.

While reviewing the Mumbai Indians' win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan was particularly ecstatic about Ishan Kishan's knock. He explained:

"It is good news for Indian cricket and not only for the Mumbai Indians. He played a little cautiously. When I see Ishan Kishan, he tries to play in a bold fashion from the first ball itself and he has all the shots to be a good batsman."

The former India all-rounder spoke in glowing terms about Ishan Kishan pacing his innings to perfection. Pathan elaborated:

"But he is sometimes in a hurry which was not the case today. Today, Rohit Sharma had made 14 runs in the first over but despite that he played the next over as a maiden. That means he had come with a game plan today that he will wait initially and once he is set and has gauged the surface, then only he will play the big shots."

Ishan Kishan played out a maiden over against Chetan Sakariya, which was the second over of the Mumbai Indians innings. However, he pushed the accelerator pedal after that and brought up his fifty off just 25 deliveries.

"Ishan Kishan was waiting a little more for the ball" - Irfan Pathan

Ishan Kishan's knock was studded with five fours and three sixes [P/C: iplt20.com]

Irfan Pathan was appreciative of Ishan Kishan scoring his runs all around the park. He observed:

"Earlier we used to often see that he tried to score runs on the leg side but today he was trying to play square of the wicket on the off side. That means he was waiting a little more for the ball."

The cricketer-turned-commentator signed off by pointing out that Ishan Kishan played normal cricketing shots and did not resort to any extravagant strokes. Pathan said:

"I feel in the maiden over he played, the solid cover drive he struck, the ball hit the middle of the bat, that only gave him the confidence and after that, he understood that if he plays with the normal shape, he will score runs and we saw that today."

Ishan Kishan will hope to continue in the same vein in the Mumbai Indians' final league stage encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The five-time champions will not only have to win that encounter but might also be required to do so by a huge margin to make the playoffs.

