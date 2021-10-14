IPL 2021: "It ended in heartbreak last night" - DC captain Rishabh Pant shares emotional post after his team's narrow loss in Qualifier 2 

The Delhi Capitals (DC) failed to secure a place in the final of the ongoing Indian Premier League in the UAE as they were beaten by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the all-important Qualifier 2.

After their heart-wrenching loss in the knockout fixture, DC captain Rishabh Pant took to social media to pen a heartfelt post. The wicketkeeper-batsman mentioned that while DC's loss against Kolkata was heart-breaking, he was proud to lead a team filled with lion-hearted players.

The talented youngster assured fans that the players always went out all guns blazing whenever they stepped onto the field to compete. Pant also stated that the team would bounce back next year with improved performance.

The 24-year-old pointed out that unwavering support from Delhi supporters made the season a special one for him. The southpaw thanked the team owners and his teammates as well for a wonderful season. Here's what he wrote:

"It ended in heartbreak last night but I could not be more proud of leading this team of exceptional warriors. We battled hard through the season, and while we may have fallen short on some days, we always gave 100%. To the owners, management, staff, my teammates and most importantly, our passionate fans, I want to say thank you from my heart. You all made this season special. We will come back stronger."

DC captain Rishabh Pant's IPL 2021 journey

The dynamic left-hander was handed the Delhi captaincy ahead of the first leg of the competition as Shreyas Iyer was nursing a shoulder injury. The team management persisted with the gloveman even after Iyer's return during the UAE leg of the tournament.

DC impressed many with their dominant performances in the league stage. While they finished as table-toppers, DC failed to capitalize on the same momentum in the playoffs and were ultimately eliminated after their loss to KKR on Wednesday.

Also Read

Rishabh Pant received appreciation from all quarters for his captaincy. He also chipped in with valuable contributions with the bat for his side. The swashbuckler amassed 419 runs from 15 games in IPL 2021.

Also Check: IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Who according to you will clinch the IPL 2021 trophy? CSK KKR 5 votes so far