IPL 2021: "It's a hard-fought victory" - Rishabh Pant reacts after Delhi pull off a crucial win against MI

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant was a happy man after they picked up two points against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

The Delhi batters showed character on a difficult Sharjah wicket to chase down 130 runs. Despite being reduced to 57/4 with all the big guns back in the hut, former captain Shreyas Iyer showed maturity to take the Capitals home.

Speaking at the end of the game, Rishabh Pant admitted that Sharjah's wicket was a bit difficult to read. The wicket-keeper batsman stated:

"In Sharjah, the wicket always plays differently. Yes, it's a hard-fought victory."

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals applied themselves brilliantly with the ball to restrict the Mumbai batting unit to 129 runs. The pacers once again delivered the goods in powerplay overs before the spinners joined the party.

Showering praise on young Avesh Khan, Rishabh Pant said:

"We were planning to bowl mostly the fast bowlers in the powerplay. Easier for the spinner in these tracks. I held back one over of Ashwin to keep him away from Pollard and Hardik. Avesh is the find of the season for us, but at Delhi Capitals, we learn from our mistakes and pick up."

Avesh Khan returned with figures of 3/15 from his four overs while Axar Patel picked up 3/21 to cap off another outstanding bowling performance.

"(Marcus) Stoinis should be fine in a few days" - Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant provided an important injury update on all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, saying he is expected to get fit in a couple of days. Incidentally, the Australian all-rounder pulled his hamstring in the first match of the UAE leg against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"We have to solidify our batting. Stoinis should be fine in a few days, and that will be good for us," Rishabh Pant concluded.

The Delhi Capitals play table-toppers Chennai Super Kings next in Dubai on Monday.

