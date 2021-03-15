"Just because you have gone for more money doesn't mean, the ball suddenly swings more"- Pat Cummins on playing for KKR

Pat Cummins opines that being sold for big money at the IPL auction brings a different kind of pressure. However, he added that players need to manage those expectations, as the ball doesn't start to 'swing more just because someone has gone for more money' at the auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders secured Pat Cummins' services for a whopping INR 15.5 crore at the 2020 auction, the highest ever bid for an overseas player at the time.

Speaking about the expectations to perform for KKR with a hefty price tag on his head, the Australian said that pressure is something that is always there at the top level.

"Whenever you play professional cricket anywhere, there will be lots of pressure. If you are coming off a good game, there is pressure to do it again; if you are coming off a bad game, there is pressure to perform." the fast bowler said in a chat on KKR's YouTube channel.

However, the 27-year-old added that the auction brings a different kind of pressure, saying in this regard:

"I guess the auction brings another kind of pressure. We just got to try and manage this. Just because you have gone for more money doesn't mean, the ball suddenly swings more or the wicket is suddenly greener, or the boundaries are bigger. It's the same playing field, so I just try to concentrate on what I do well. I guess that’s what is going to bring about the best success for KKR while I'm here," Cummins added.

KKR missed out on the playoffs last season, despite Pat Cummins managing 12 wickets in 14 games. His economy rate of 7.86 for the season looked decent, but KKR would have wanted more wickets from their premier fast bowler.

Pat Cummins says he is lucky to have Brendon McCullum as his coach a KKR

Brendon McCullum

It was felt that Pat Cummins' performance in the last IPL left a lot to be desired, given that he was bought for a huge price. However, the Australian says he has always received backing from his head coach Brendon McCullum, saying:

"It makes me feel lucky to have that backing from the coach (Brendon McCullum). He is also someone that I have played quite a bit against. So, for him to have that kind of regard, I feel really lucky to have. This was the thing I was most excited about – to come over here and work with him." Cummins said.

In their last two campaigns, KKR have narrowly missed out on the playoffs by finishing fifth. Pat Cummins and co will hope for a better campaign in the upcoming 14th edition of the IPL.