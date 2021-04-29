IPL 2021: Marnus Labuschagne says missing out on IPL a blessing in disguise

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne feels missing out on an IPL contract has been a blessing in disguise as the coronavirus cases continue to surge in India. Although Labuschagne had given his name for the mini-auction earlier this year, he didn't find any suitors and went unsold.

Marnus Labuschagne expressed concern for his compatriots who are part of IPL 2021. The 26-year-old went on to add that not many Australian players feel unsafe in bio-bubbles, and hoped they get back home safely whenever they do.

"Obviously, feel for them. But I haven't spoken to too many guys that are feeling unsafe. It's more about getting back into Australia and what does that look like. I just hope that they stay safe and get back to Australia safely whenever they do. It (Missing on IPL) certainly looks like it was a blessing in disguise. I would love to have played in the IPL, it's a great tournament. But there's always two sides to the coin," Labuschagne told cricket.com.au.

Currently, around 30 Australians are part of IPL 2021 as players, coaches and commentators. Recently Chris Lynn suggested Cricket Australia should arrange for a charter flight to bring its players home after the conclusion of IPL 2021.

"Want to play for Australia in all formats" - Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne in action for Brisbane Heat.

With the T20 World Cup around the corner, Marnus Labuschagne expressed his desire to become a three-format player for Australia.

The batsman is aware that it won't be easy for him to represent Australia in the shortest format, given he hasn't played much T20 cricket in his career.

"I definitely want to play for Australia in all formats, but it's hard to make a case to play T20 cricket for Australia on the back of career games," Labuschagne added.

Marnus Labuschagne has played 16 T20 games in his career so far. He was part of BBL 10, joining the Brisbane Heat following the Australia-India Test series.

The 26-year-old was surprisingly quite effective with his leg-spin. In six BBL 10 games, Labuschagne picked up 10 wickets at a strike rate of 9.9. On the batting front, he managed 172 runs in six innings at an average of 28.64.

