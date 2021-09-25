IPL 2021: "Oh definitely!" - Ajay Jadeja on whether Sanju Samson is an attacking captain

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja has reckoned that Sanju Samson is an attacking captain who sticks to his belief and backs it without any fear.

Speaking on CricBuzz, Jadeja alluded to Samson's decision to go with an attacking option in the form of Kartik Tyagi over Chetan Sakariya to bowl the final over against Punjab Kings to assert his claim.

When asked if Sanju Samson was an attacking captain, Jadeja said:

"Oh definitely! If you look at the last match, he had the option of going with (Chetan) Sakariya but he went with an attacking option in (Kartik) Tyagi. A good captain always sticks to his belief which is what we saw with Sanju Samson in the last match. By going with Kartik in the final over, he showed he backs his belief."

Samson was appointed Rajasthan Royals skipper ahead of the ongoing season after the franchise decided to part ways with Steven Smith following a disappointing stint last year.

Kartik Tyagi's final over helped Samson's RR seal a thrilling win over Punjab Kings

Samson resumed his stint as skipper in the UAE leg of the season with a brilliant come-from-behind win thanks to an amazing final over by young Kartik Tyagi.

With just four runs to defend in the final over, Samson opted to go with Tyagi over Sakariya. The decision proved to be a masterstroke as the young seamer put on a clinic on how to bowl at the death.

Tyagi nailed his ploy to bowl yorkers and wide outside off-stump to the hilt and ended up claiming two wickets in the form of Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda while conceding just one run.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo KARTIK TYAGI, JUST 20 YEARS OLD, FINAL OVER HERO! KARTIK TYAGI, JUST 20 YEARS OLD, FINAL OVER HERO! https://t.co/QXXYOQMtz6

The victory helped Rajasthan earn a couple of valuable points. Samson will hope that his side continue their winning run as they aim to make their way into the IPL 2021 playoffs.

The Royals are currently locking horns with the Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi, where the latter has posted 154/6 while batting first. Samson will look to lead from the front by scoring big to help his side to yet another victory.

