IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after CSK vs MI match (updated)

Shikhar Dhawan and Harshal Patel continue to be at the top of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaderboards respectively after Match 30 of the competition. The Chennai Super Kings beat the Mumbai Indians tonight in Dubai, with Ruturaj Gaikwad's half-century being the main difference between the two sides.

Gaikwad's 88-run knock has taken him into the top 5 of the Orange Cap leaderboard. The Chennai Super Kings star now has 284 runs to his name from eight matches. He has recorded three fifties in IPL 2021 so far.

Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis could not add a single run to his tally of 320 runs. The South African batsman got out for a three-ball duck, dismissed by Trent Boult in the opening over. Apart from Gaikwad's rise, there were no changes in the top 10 of the Orange Cap leaderboard.

Deepak Chahar is inching closer to the IPL 2021 Purple Cap (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar became the sixth and seventh bowlers to take ten wickets in IPL 2021 respectively. Both bowlers have ten wickets each after eight matches, but Deepak is ahead of Boult because of his better economy rate.

Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Rahul Chahar could not reduce the gap between himself and the third-placed Chris Morris as he remained wicketless in Dubai.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel will be in action tomorrow

The Purple Cap holder of IPL 2021, Harshal Patel will represent the Royal Challengers Bangalore tomorrow in their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Patel has picked up 17 wickets in seven matches so far. During the first phase of IPL 2021, he returned figures of 2/17 in his four-over spell against the Kolkata Knight Riders. It will be interesting to see if he can continue in the same vein.

