IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after MI vs KKR match (updated)

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continued their winning run in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 by defeating the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

After winning the toss and opting to field, KKR restricted MI to 155/6 in their 20 overs. A brilliant 42-ball 74 from Rahul Tripathi helped the Knight Riders complete the chase in just 15.1 overs.

Courtesy of his 74-run knock, Tripathi's highest score in IPL 2021, he is now among the top 10 run-getters with 261 runs to his name.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who returned to the side for the game against Knight Riders, scored a 30-ball 33. In the process, he overtook Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler in the Orange Cap race.

Harshal Patel is number 1 in the race to the IPL 2021 Purple Cap (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah's three-wicket haul against the Knight Riders has lifted him to seventh position in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap standings. He has the same number of wickets as his teammate Rahul Chahar, who went wicketless in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, KKR pacer Prasidh Krishna is 10th on the Purple Cap leaderboard. Krishna picked up two wickets against MI, dismissing Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav to take his IPL 2021 wickets tally to 11.

Harshal Patel and Faf du Plessis will be in action in IPL 2021 on Friday

IPL 2021 Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel will be in action for the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday when they take on the Chennai Super Kings at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Harshal will go head-to-head with the likes of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Both Gaikwad and du Plessis are in contention for the Orange Cap and it will be interesting to see how they fare against Harshal.

Edited by Arvind Sriram