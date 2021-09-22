IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after PBKS vs RR match (updated)

An epic IPL 2021 battle saw the Rajasthan Royals edge the Punjab Kings by two runs. While the Kings could not win their match, captain KL Rahul now has the highest number of runs in the competition. Rahul is currently tied with Shikhar Dhawan on the IPL 2021 Orange Cap leaderboard.

Both batsmen have 380 runs to their name from eight matches. KL Rahul played a fine knock of 49 runs against the Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. His opening partner Mayank Agarwal scored 67 runs from 43 balls. Agarwal is now in the number three position in the race to the Orange Cap.

Meanwhile, winning captain Sanju Samson could not improve his position in the Orange Cap standings. He scored only four runs and continued to be in the seventh position, with 281 runs to his name.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Arshdeep Singh has inched closer to the IPL 2021 Purple Cap (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh rose to the fourth position in the Purple Cap standings after bagging his maiden five-wicket haul in the IPL. Singh has 12 wickets from seven matches this season. His fast-bowling partner Mohammad Shami is in the sixth position with 11 wickets.

The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Chris Morris remained wicketless against the Punjab Kings but managed to retain the third spot on the leaderboard.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rashid Khan will be in action in IPL 2021 tonight

Also Read

The IPL 2021 action will continue at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight as well, with the Delhi Capitals taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Orange Cap holder Shikhar Dhawan will be in action for the Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan will don the Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey. Khan is currently seventh on the Purple Cap leaderboard with ten wickets in seven games.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar