IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after RR vs RCB match (updated)

Glenn Maxwell's 30-ball 50 against the Rajasthan Royals has made him the highest run-getter for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021. Courtesy of his magnificent knock, Maxwell now holds the sixth position in the Orange Cap leaderboard, with 350 runs in ten innings.

Shikhar Dhawan continues to own the Orange Cap in the ongoing Indian Premier League season after Sanju Samson's failure against RCB. The RR skipper lost his wicket on 19, handing a catch to Devdutt Padikkal off Shahbaz Ahmed's bowling. Samson is currently two runs behind Dhawan.

Speaking of other changes in the Top 10, Virat Kohli has overtaken DC's Prithvi Shaw. Kohli, ranked ninth on the leaderboard, has 332 runs in 11 innings after his 20-ball 25 against RR.

Harshal Patel now has 26 wickets in IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel extended his lead on the IPL 2021 Purple Cap leaderboard by taking two wickets against the Rajasthan Royals in Dubai. Patel has 26 wickets in 11 games this season.

Chris Morris had an opportunity to progress in the standings, but he bowled a disappointing spell of 0/50 against RCB. Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman is in the Top 10 now, having picked up 13 wickets in 11 matches. He was the only RR bowler to take a wicket tonight.

Faf du Plessis and Rashid Khan will be in action in IPL 2021 tomorrow

IPL 2021 returns to the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tomorrow as the Chennai Super Kings will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad, two batters present in the Top 5 of the Orange Cap leaderboard, will be in action during the game.

On the other hand, SRH's Rashid Khan will look forward to entering the Top 5 of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap leaderboard. It will be exciting to see how Khan performs against the likes of du Plessis and Gaikwad.

