IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after SRH vs CSK match (updated)

Faf du Plessis is third in the IPL 2021 Orange Cap leaderboard after his brilliant innings of 41 runs for the Chennai Super Kings against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The South African star has 435 runs to his name in the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

His opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad is also present in the top 5. Gaikwad's 38-ball 45 took his overall tally in IPL 2021 to 407 runs. He is one of the five batters to have amassed over 400 runs in the tournament.

Apart from that, there were no other changes in the top 10 of the Orange Cap leaderboard.

Rashid Khan climbed to fourth position in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap standings (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan is currently fourth in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap leaderboard. He has pushed Chris Morris out of the top 5. Both Morris and Khan have the same number of wickets (14), but the latter's economy rate is better.

Khan accounted for Moeen Ali in the match against the Chennai Super Kings. Ruturaj Gaikwad was also adjudged out off Khan's bowling, but the decision was overturned, though.

KL Rahul and Mohammad Shami will be in action in IPL 2021 tomorrow

The in-form Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with the Punjab Kings tomorrow in IPL 2021. KL Rahul, fourth in the race for the IPL 2021 Orange Cap, will captain the Mohali-based franchise.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Shami, fifth in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap leaderboard, will lead the Kings' pace attack. The PBKS duo will be keen to help their team defeat KKR in the IPL 2021 tomorrow.

