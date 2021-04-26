IPL 2021: PBKS vs KKR - Who won yesterday’s match?

In the 21st match of IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered a much-needed five-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Bowling first after winning the toss, KKR restricted PBKS to 123 for 9, with Prasidh Krishna claiming three wickets, while Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins took two apiece. KKR then overcame a jittery start before Eoin Morgan (47 not out) and Rahul Tripathi (41) ensured the team returned to winning ways.

KKR got off to an atrocious start in their modest chase. Nitish Rana was out on the first ball he faced, chipping an innocuous full toss from Moises Henriques to cover. Shubman Gill (9)'s horror run continued when he was trapped in front of the stumps by Mohammed Shami with one that nipped back onto the batsman.

Narine (0) fell to a sensational catch by Ravi Bishnoi. The batsman attempted to heave Arshdeep Singh over midwicket, but the ball went high up in the air. Bishnoi covered a lot of ground and dived full stretch to pull off an absolute stunner.

Like in the previous match, captain Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi were involved in another mix-up. Chris Gayle secured a direct hit at the non-striker's end, but Tripathi made it back just in time. Despite the loss of early wickets, Morgan decided that attack would be the best option. He whacked a short ball from Shami over square leg for six and lofted a four over cover.

Tripathi joined in by picking two fours off Arshdeep Singh. The first was steered past point with an open face, while the second came via a misfield at third man. PBKS missed a huge opportunity to send back Tripathi on 21. The batsman charged down the track to Ravi Bishnoi but was foxed by a googly. The ball was edged past the leg stump, but KL Rahul could not collect it.

Just when it looked like KKR were walking away with the game, Tripathi (41 off 32) perished to Deepak Hooda, lofting a length ball into the hands of long-on. Andre Russell was run out for 10, going for a needless quick single.

As KKR approached the finish line, Morgan helped himself to a four and a six off Hooda. Dinesh Karthik then slammed Arshdeep Singh for a couple of fours as KKR romped home in 16.4 overs.

Impressive KKR restrict PBKS to 123 for 9

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) came up with an efficient bowling effort to restrict Punjab Kings (PBKS) to 123 for 9 after fielding first on winning the toss. Prasidh Krishna claimed 3 for 30, while Sunil Narine (2 for 22) and Pat Cummins (2 for 31) were also impressive as KKR never allowed PBKS to get off the hook.

PBKS captain KL Rahul (19 off 20) struggled to find his timing. After top-edging Pat Cummins for six, he fell next ball, miscuing one to mid-off. Chris Gayle (0) lasted all of one ball only. He poked at one outside off stump without any footwork and was caught behind off Shivam Mavi.

Deepak Hooda (1) also slashed at one away from his body and was smartly caught by Eoin Morgan at backward point, giving Krishna his first wicket of the game. PBKS’ hopes rested heavily on Mayank Agarwal, who looked in good touch, pulling Krishna for a six over long-on.

Agarwal’s innings was cut short on 31, though, when he pulled Narine to deep midwicket, where Rahul Tripathi took a well-judged catch. The opener's dismissal put KKR firmly on top, as SRH slumped to 60 for 4.

The procession continued for PBKS as Moises Henriques (2) was bowled through the gate by Narine, while Nicholas Pooran (19) played a wild slog against Varun Chakravarthy to be clean bowled. When Shahrukh Khan (13) perished off a pull against Krishna, PBKS were in serious danger of being bowled out before twenty overs.

Chris Jordan, though, played a crucial cameo of 30 off 18 to lift PBKS to 123 for 9. In the penultimate over, he pulled two short balls for a four and a six, respectively.

Jordan then uppercut the first ball off the last over by Krishna over the point boundary for another maximum. A second six came when a wide ball was launched straight down the ground. Krishna bowled Jordan off a slower ball, but the Englishman had done his job by then.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs KKR - Man of the Match

KKR excelled with the ball after winning the toss and deciding to field first. Prasidh Krishna picked up three wickets during an impressive bowling performance, sending back Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan and Chris Jordan.

Pat Cummins bagged the big scalp of KL Rahul to hurt PBKS early in their innings. Sunil Narine turned back the clock by cleaning up Moises Henriques, bowling him through the gate. He also picked up the big wicket of Mayank Agarwal.

When KKR chased, Rahul Tripathi made a fluent 41 off 32 following the loss of three early wickets. KKR captain Eoin Morgan finally found some form, hitting an unbeaten 47 to take his team home.

For PBKS, Chris Jordan played a crucial cameo of 30 off 18, an innings that was laced with a few big hits towards the end, while Agarwal top-scored with 31. Eventually, it was KKR's Eoin Morgan who was named the Man of the Match for his fabulous match-winning innings.