IPL 2021 Qualifier 1: “Don’t have words to describe how we feel” - DC captain Rishabh Pant after loss to CSK

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant expressed his disappointment after his team lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Dubai on Sunday.

CSK scripted a thrilling four-wicket win, with their captain MS Dhoni blasting 13 off Tom Curran’s final over. CSK, who finished second to DC in the league stage, reached their ninth IPL final by chasing down a steep target of 173.

In the post-match presentation, Pant admitted that his team committed mistakes, which they need to rectify in their next game. He said:

“Obviously, it’s very disappointing; I don’t have enough words to describe how we are feeling right now. The only thing we can do is rectify our mistakes, and move on to the next one. As cricketers, we are going to rectify our mistakes, learn from them and hopefully, we can move on and play the final."

Tom Curran had bowled beautifully throughout the match: Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant defended his decision to bowl Tom Curran in the final over of the match ahead of Kagiso Rabada. Even spinners R Ashwin and Axar Patel proved expensive, and didn’t finish their quota of overs.

“Generally, whosoever is bowling well in the match (gets to bowl the final over), said Pant. I thought Tom bowled beautifully throughout the match; last over, unfortunately, he went for runs. But throughout the game, he was brilliant. I thought the bowler who is having a great day, it’s better to use him for the last over,” added Pant.

Tom Curran went for 16 runs and claimed two wickets in his first three overs. He also got the wicket of Moeen Ali off the first ball of the final over before MS Dhoni clobbered him for runs.

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw (60 off 34 balls), Rishabh Pant (51* off 35) and Shimron Hetmyer (37 off 24) helped DC to 172-5, which the team thought was a good score. Pointing out the partnership of 110 runs off 77 balls between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa as the turning point, Rishabh Pant said:

“I thought the score was decent, but they got off to a flier in the powerplay, and we didn’t get enough wickets, and that was the main difference.”

Despite being the best side in the tournament, DC will now play the winner of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) game in the second qualifier.

