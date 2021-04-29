IPL 2021: “Ravindra Jadeja is at the peak of his powers” – CSK coach Stephen Fleming

After his side’s fifth consecutive victory in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming has hailed Ravindra Jadeja’s contributions. The Kiwi coach said that the all-rounder is at the “peak of his powers.”

CSK didn’t require a Ravindra Jadeja special on Tuesday as they marched to a comfortable win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The all-rounder bowled three overs, conceding 23 runs and scored an unbeaten seven as CSK returned to the top of the league standings.

However, against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last weekend, Jadeja produced one of the greatest-ever all-round shows in the history of the tournament.

Ravindra Jadeja smashed Harshal Patel, the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, for 37 runs in his final over en route to a 28-ball 62 (not out). His bowling figures of 4-1-13-3 included the wickets of AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell. If that wasn’t enough, it was his direct hit that resulted in the run out of Dan Christian.

Stating that CSK are lucky to have a cricketer like Ravindra Jadeja, Fleming said:

“He’s a key member of the side. He’s at the peak of his powers. In the last game (against RCB), you don’t think you can ask a player to do more. He has worked very hard, but there were doubts as he came into the tournament playing very little cricket (due to injury). He trained very hard to get that speed.”

"Ravindra Jadeja forms the core of the middle-order" - Stephen Fleming

Usually perceived as a bowling all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja walked out at No.4 last night. Off late, his batting form has been exceptional, which has helped CSK as well as the Indian cricket team across different formats.

Jadeja is one of the best all-rounders in modern day cricket

Despite having the likes of Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina in the ranks, Fleming believes Jadeja is the “core of the CSK middle-order”.

“He’s not just a top player in the T20 format, but longer formats too. He’s right now at his prime, and we are lucky to have him.”

“He also forms the core of the middle-order, and that allows us to have a lot of options within the team due to his skill-set,” added the former New Zealand captain.

Ravindra Jadeja has been in ominous form with the bat the past two seasons. Since IPL 2020, he has scored 341 runs averaging 56.83 and striking at 175.8. In the last five years, his Test batting average has read 46.3. Even in ODIs, he has averaged almost 43 in the past two years.

With five wins from six matches, CSK top the points table and will face defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday.