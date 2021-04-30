IPL 2021: RCB's batting coach Sanjay Bangar explains what has made the difference for the team this season

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batting coach Sanjay Bangar highlighted how contributions from various batsmen have made the difference for the team this season when compared to the last IPL.

RCB currently sit at the third spot in the points table with five wins out of the first six games. The Bangalore franchise will be in action tonight as they take on the Punjab Kings.

Speaking ahead of the game, Sanjay Bangar explained what has made the difference this season for the RCB in IPL 2021.

"Unlike last season, where RCB was dependent a lot on Virat and AB firing all the time with the bat. Maybe Finch wasn't contributing enough, some other guys who were part of the team were unable to do that. But this season has been pretty good, We have contributions from various batsmen," said Bangar.

The former India all-rounder further added:

"It was Padikkal, or Virat or Maxi or AB or in the last game you saw contribution from Rajat Patidar... how composed he was. From that perspective it augurs really well for the team. There are multiple players who on their day can win the match on their own."

Game Day: PBKS v RCB: Preview



Another opportunity to get to the top of the points table, against a tough opponent, & our coaches are pretty confident heading into the blockbuster of a game. Hear it from them on @myntra presents Game Day.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/Uzt9zXkNUy — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 30, 2021

PBKS are coming in this game on the back of a loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders. They will soon need to start picking up points if they want to keep themselves in contention for a playoff spot. Meanwhile, RCB should be the favorite to seal one of the playoff spots, given their brilliant start to the season.

RCB vs PBKS head-to-head record

Advertisement

Despite missing out on a playoff spot last season, the Punjab Kings managed to do a double over the RCB in the last edition of the IPL. Overall, the Punjab Kings marginally lead the head-to-head record, having won 14 games to RCB's 12.

However, given RCB's recent run of form, there is no doubt they will start as the favorites when they lock horns with PBKS in Ahmedabad today. A win tonight would send RCB back on top of the points table.