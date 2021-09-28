IPL 2021: Sanjay Manjrekar picks ten players to watch out for from Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals

Sanjay Manjrekar has picked five players each from the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders to watch out for ahead of their clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi were his two top picks from the Knight Riders. Iyer, who made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last week, has already grabbed the headlines, scoring 112 runs at a strike rate of 155 in three matches.

Rahul Tripathi has also had a fabulous season in 2021, scoring 306 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 144. He has scored 74* and 45 in the two times he batted in the second phase in the UAE.

“Based on the current form, go for Venkatesh Iyer. He also bowled a very good over under pressure. So, Venkatesh Iyer for his carefree batting. Rahul Tripathi, again, on current form,” Sanjay Manjrekar said on Instagram (presented by Dafa News).

The KKR spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine were the next two picks for Manjrekar. Both spinners have been economical and also been among the wickets.

“Go with the two wrist spinners that they have. Really looking so good, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine.”

Sanjay Manjrekar went for Lockie Ferguson as his final pick from the Knight Riders. However, he added that he would have gone for Andre Russell if there had been certainty regarding his fitness.

“And then go for, maybe, Lockie Ferguson, because I am not sure about Andre Russell’s fitness. If Andre Russell is fit, maybe Russell over Lockie Ferguson.”

Sanjay Manjrekar picks five players from Delhi Capitals to watch out for

The South African duo of Anrich Nortje (L) and Kagiso Rabada have breathed fire with the ball

Sanjay Manjrekar has picked the South African pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada among the five players to watch out for in the Delhi Capitals outfit.

He was also impressed by the form of former captain Shreyas Iyer, who has returned from a shoulder injury. Iyer scored 47* and 43 in the two outings so far.

Shikhar Dhawan, who is currently second in the race for the Orange Cap, and skipper Rishabh Pant completed the list of five players picked by Manjrekar.

“I am going to go with Shikhar Dhawan at the top. I am going to go with Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant. And then I am going with their two fast bowlers, Anrich Nortje and (Kagiso) Rabada.”

Edited by Diptanil Roy