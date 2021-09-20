IPL 2021: "It was very disappointing" - Sanju Samson opens up on T20 World Cup snub

Indian batsman Sanju Samson has opened up about his feelings on seeing his name excluded from India's squad for the T20 World Cup.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper confessed he was 'very disappointed' with the snub because it was his dream to play in a World Cup for India. However, Samson also acknowledged that this is not the time to regret but to show maturity and keep his mind focussed on the job at hand - IPL 2021's UAE leg.

"Now that India's selection for the T20 World Cup is done, at least that will not be a distraction any longer and I can now devote all my focus and energies towards the IPL. I will confess that it was very disappointing to not be selected. Playing for India and playing in the World Cup is a great dream for all players and I was very much looking forward to that. As the cliché goes, selection is not in a player's control, so it is very important to stay focused on what you can control and where you are as a player. You need to have that maturity in your thinking," Sanju Samson told ESPNcricinfo in an interaction.

While there's never been any doubt about Sanju Samson's ability and talent, his consistency has always been a vexing issue in his career. And although the 26-year-old had a decent first half of IPL 2021, his selection became highly unlikely when he scored just 34 runs at a paltry average of 11.33 from 3 T20Is in Sri Lanka.

"We are going for the kill - die or win" - Sanju Samson on RR's IPL 2021 approach

Sanju Samson further said that considering RR's dismal performance last year, the only way for them in IPL 2021 is upwards. He confidently remarked that the team will not hold back and instead go for the kill this season, with the attitude of "die or win."

"Last year in the UAE we finished eighth. So any improvement would be good. But in my first huddle with the Royals family this year I made it clear that while the goal is to win the championship, we need to focus on our process, on our preparation, and take it one match at a time. We give everything out there. I don't mind if we end up at No. 8 again, but I want everyone to go all out. No matter who the opposition is, I want to see that attitude in your eyes and your body language. We are going for the kill - die or win. As simple as that. No one is holding back. I said that I wanted that commitment from each and every one," added Sanju Samson.

The Royals aren't placed too badly in the points table and need to win at least four of their next seven matches to reach the qualifiers. Sanju Samson, however, said that his team's goal is not the top-4 but to clinch the trophy.

"We are a young IPL team and the brand of cricket I want my team now to play is to fight and succeed. Of our remaining seven matches this season we have to win as many as possible. The goal is not to qualify for the playoffs but to win the championship," the skipper concluded.

The Royals will go head-to-head with KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings on Tuesday. A win here would get them level with defending champions Mumbai Indians in the points table and might just also push them to the No. 4 spot.

