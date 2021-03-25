Scoring against Jasprit Bumrah is a nightmare: Riyan Parag                                        

Riyan Parag has revealed that Jasprit Bumrah is the toughest bowler he has come up against in the IPL. The Rajasthan Royals youngster conceded that it's no easy feat to score against Bumrah.

The 19-year-old answered fan questions while in quarantine ahead of IPL 2021. On being asked to name the toughest bowler he has come up against, Riyan Parag had only one name in mind.

“That’d be very easy. That would be Jasprit Bumrah. I think he is the world’s best. Facing him and scoring against him is a nightmare,” Parag said.

Riyan Parag, who is known for his proficiency against quicker bowlers, admitted that he loves playing the pull shot.

“My favorite cricket shot is the pull shot. I get a lot of runs with that. So yeah, that’s my favorite shot,” he added.

Riyan Parag explains why he loves playing against KKR

IPL 2021 will be Riyan Parag’s third season with the Rajasthan Royals. He burst onto the scene in 2019 and has since become a crucial part of the Royals. Parag played 12 matches last year, scoring 86 runs. He didn’t bowl as much in IPL 2020 as he did in 2019.

When asked to name the IPL team he loves playing against the most, Parag replied:

“My favourite IPL team to play against would be Kolkata (Knight Riders) because first, I like playing in Eden. And second, I think they really have top quality quickies.”

Riyan Parag recently entered the Rajasthan Royals bio-bubble and will begin training soon. He had a stellar Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 campaign on a personal level, captaining Assam in the T20 tournament.

He scored 261 runs at a strike rate of 141.84, while also picking up five wickets in the process. Rajasthan Royals will hope Riyan Parag can conjure up similar performances for the franchise in IPL 2021 as they seek to improve on last year’s wooden spoon finish.

Ayeeeeeee #VIVOIPL 2021 anthem is out, had so much fun shooting this...hope yall are excited🙌🏻 https://t.co/2cDjhUeD1g — Riyan Parag (@ParagRiyan) March 23, 2021