IPL 2021: Shahrukh Khan age, height, hometown, IPL Salary and T20 stats

Shahrukh Khan received his first IPL cap from Chris Gayle ahead of the IPL 2021 match between the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals.

The Tamil Nadu-based player has gained everyone's attention with his brilliant batting performances in domestic cricket. He is one of the few uncapped players to have a 100+ strike rate in both List-A and T20 cricket.

The Punjab Kings bought him for a high price (INR 5.25 crore) at the IPL Auction 2021/ The franchise's CEO later disclosed they wanted a reliable finisher in their middle-order, which is why they went after Shahrukh Khan at the auction.

While Khan's team got an opportunity to bat first in the match against the Rajasthan Royals, the debutant has yet to come out to bat. Here are some interesting facts about Shahrukh that you need to know ahead of his IPL debut.

Shahrukh Khan Age

Shahrukh Khan was born on May 27, 1995. If the Punjab Kings make it to the IPL 2021 playoffs, Khan will celebrate his 26th birthday with the squad.

Shahrukh Khan Height

Shahrukh Khan is 6 feet and 2 inches tall, which approximately equals 1.87 meters.

Shahrukh Khan Hometown

Shahrukh Khan was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He played for multiple franchises in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Shahrukh Khan IPL Salary

Courtesy of his finishing skills, Shahrukh bagged a ₹5.25 crore deal from the Punjab Kings at IPL Auction 2021. The Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals were the other franchises interested in his services.

Shahrukh Khan T20 stats

Shahrukh Khan played his first T20 match against Goa on April 1, 2014. He has scored 293 runs in 23 T20 innings in the last seven years, with his strike rate being 131.39. The Tamil Nadu star has never touched the 50-run mark in the game's shortest format.

It will be exciting to see how Shahrukh performs with the willow for the Mohali-based franchise in IPL 2021.