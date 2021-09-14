IPL 2021: Shakib Al Hasan picks his all-time IPL XI, leaves out AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle 

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has picked his all-time IPL XI. Explosive hitters AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle are among the prominent names missing from Shakib’s all-time IPL XI.

In an interaction with Sportskeeda, the 34-year-old picked Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) David Warner as openers. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings), MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) and KL Rahul (Punjab Kings) form the middle-order of Shakib’s dream IPL XI. He named Dhoni as skipper and wicketkeeper of the team.

Ben Stokes (Rajasthan Royals) and Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings) are the two all-rounders in Shakib’s all-time IPL XI. The Bangladesh cricketer did not pick a frontline spinner in his IPL XI and instead went for three pacers in Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Among the players chosen by Shakib in his all-time IPL XI, Rohit is the most successful captain with five IPL titles while Warner is the most prolific overseas batter. Further, Kohli is the only batter to have scored more than 6000 runs in the history of the T20 league while Dhoni has guided CSK to three IPL wins.

Also, Rahul (14 balls) holds the record for the fastest fifty in the tournament, while Malinga (170) is the leading wicket-taker in the IPL.

Shakib Al Hasan's all-time IPL XI

Shakib Al Hasan’s all-time IPL XI: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (captain and wk), KL Rahul, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

“I am hopeful that the IPL will help everyone” - Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib, who is representing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021, is confident that the experience of playing in the event ahead of the T20 World Cup will be beneficial for Bangladesh. The second half of IPL 2021 will be played in the UAE, which will be followed by the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Shakib said that he can share the experience of playing the IPL in the UAE with other members of the national squad ahead of the T20 World Cup. He stated:

"I am hopeful that the IPL will help everyone. We will be spending time in those conditions, play matches too. Mustafiz (Mustafizur Rahman) and I can share the experience with the rest of the team. We will understand the other players' mindset, what they are thinking about the World Cup, and then report it back to our players."

Mustafizur is representing Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021. The second half of the T20 league is all set to begin on September 21.

