"Not by accident" - Stephen Fleming on CSK's batting depth

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming reckoned that his sides’ batting depth was not an accident but part of a well-thought-out strategy. Fleming believes that strategy also enables the former champions to continue batting at a faster tempo.

CSK’s batting depth was on full display in the opening game of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 against defending champions Mumbai Indians. The MS Dhoni-led unit recovered from hopeless positions of 7/3 and 24/4 to post an eventual match-winning total of 156/6 in 20 overs.

Addressing the media after Chennai’s 20-run win over Mumbai, Fleming said:

"We are a little bit spoilt to have Dwayne Bravo at number eight and Shardul Thakur at nine. It is not by accident, we have designed it that way so that we could keep a faster tempo. It is good to have the depth and quality of batsmanship way down to number nine."

That CSK were able to lift themselves to a match-winning total of 156 was thanks largely to a brilliant display of batsmanship by Ruturaj Gaikwad. The youngster batted throughout the 20 overs to finish with a classy, unbeaten 58-ball 88.

The right-handed opener was ably supported towards the end by Dwayne Bravo, who smashed an eight-ball 23 while coming in at No.8.

The 156-run total ultimately proved to be more than enough for CSK as a skilled all-round bowling display coupled with poor batting by the Mumbai Indians batting-unit paved the way for a 20-win win.

Rayudu's X-Ray was clear: Stephen Fleming on CSK's injury concerns

Fleming also provided a positive update on Ambati Rayudu and Deepak Chahar's injuries. While Rayudu was forced to retire hurt after being struck on his elbow by a bumper from Adam Milne, Chahar was seen struggling with his hamstring during the last of his four overs.

However, Fleming revealed there was nothing to worry about as Rayudu's X-Ray conclusively proved there wasn't any major injury while the seamer is suffering from a minor cramp. He said:

"Rayudu's X-Ray was clear, it was just a bad bruise at that stage and he lost little bit of grip. We feared that it might be broken but there is good news. Deepak Chahar's was a cramp, we will check that, fingers crossed, they both will come through reasonably okay."

Also Read

CSK's next game will be against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah on September 24.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra