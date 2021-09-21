IPL 2021: "The mystery will remain" - Irfan Pathan feels Varun Chakravarthy can be a huge X-factor at the T20 World Cup

Irfan Pathan believes Varun Chakravarthy could be an X-factor for Team India at the T20 World Cup. He reasoned that the mystery element in his bowling is likely to remain.

Chakravarthy is part of India's 15-member squad for the global event to be played after IPL 2021. The mystery spinner showed ample proof of his credentials while registering figures of 3/13 in the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) thrashing of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday (September 20).

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan opined that Varun Chakravarthy will be the surprise element in India's bowling attack at the T20 World Cup. He explained:

"He can be a huge X-factor. You have not played him in international cricket, you have definitely played him in the IPL but the dynamics are slightly different in the IPL. When you play him in the World Cup after playing him in the IPL, it will still be different, the World Cup pressure will be different and the mystery will remain."

The former India pacer cited the example of Zaheer Khan's knuckle ball at the 2011 World Cup to substantiate his point. Pathan elaborated:

"If you remember the 2011 World Cup, Zaheer Khan started using the knuckle ball in the World Cup and not before that. That was a surprise delivery. So, the surprise factor is definitely beneficial when you play a new thing or bowler. Something similar can happen for Varun Chakravarthy."

Joy Bhattacharjya @joybhattacharj People are now figuring why Varun Chakravarthy is in that World Cup squad. People are now figuring why Varun Chakravarthy is in that World Cup squad.

Varun Chakravarthy has represented Team India in just three T20Is to date, which came on their last visit to Sri Lanka. Although he scalped just a couple of wickets, he was extremely economical.

"The pitches currently in the UAE are helpful for Varun Chakravarthy" - Aakash Chopra

Varun Chakravarthy scalped 17 wickets in IPL 2020 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the skiddy nature of the UAE pitches is an additional ally for Varun Chakravarthy. He observed:

"The pitches currently in the UAE are helpful for him because the ball is skidding after pitching and you are getting less time. If you don't read from the hand, you try to get a clue off the pitch, which you are not going to get here."

The former India opener signed off by stating that Varun Chakravarthy is a potent threat in the middle overs. Chopra said:

"His performance in the UAE was outstanding last time as well because of which his name came in the Indian team. The same Varun Chakravarthy was a slightly easier bowler to play when you were playing in India because that much fizz was not there after pitching. So, he is a four-over bowler and is a wicket-taking option in the middle overs."

Varun Chakravarthy will hope to continue in the same vein for the remainder of IPL 2021. A good run here would assure him a spot in India's starting XI at the T20 World Cup.

