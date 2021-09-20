''Hockey chal raha hai ya Cricket?" asks Virender Sehwag, jokingly, as MI pacers rattle CSK top-order

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was just as flabbergasted with the kind of start that the Chennai Super Kings got against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening game of the second leg like all the other cricket fans.

Having opted to bat first, CSK got off to the worst possible start as the likes of Trent Boult and Adam Milne knocked over their top-order with raw pace.

With the three-time champion getting reduced to 7/3 after the first three overs, Sehwag took to his official Twitter account where he asked:

"Hockey chal raha hai ya Cricket"

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Hockey chal raha hai ya Cricket Hockey chal raha hai ya Cricket

It was a top-quality display by Boult and Milne as they dismissed four top-order batters in addition to injuring Ambati Rayudu to effectively leave CSK five-down after the end of the first powerplay.

Boult-Milne rattle CSK top-order with raw pace

It all started in the first over when Boult got the ball to swing. The Kiwi pacer troubled both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis, eventually accounting for the latter after the former Proteas skipper slashed him straight to gully.

Milne shared the new ball with Boult and immediately made an impact with his sheer pace.

Not only did he induce a false shot from Moeen Ali, the right-hander bolter proceeded to hit Rayudu on his elbow with a sharp bumper.

Rayudu eventually retired hurt and it led to Suresh Raina walking into the middle. The southpaw endured a torturous stay at the crease as he was roughed up by a bumper from Boult.

Raina never recovered from the short pitch ploy and ended up giving an easy catch to Rahul Chahar courtesy of a wild heave.

MS Dhoni also couldn't recover the sinking ship as he ended up hitting a short pitch delivery from Milne straight to Boult at deep square.

CSK managed just 24 runs in the powerplay and at the time of writing, Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja had taken the score to 44 at the half-way mark.

Also Read

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya were missing from the fixture and Kieron Pollard led the defending champions.

The Super Kings won the toss and decided to bat first and they will hope that the likes of Gaikwad, Jadeja and the lower-middle order takes them to a defendable total.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar