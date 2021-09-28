IPL 2021: [Watch] David Warner spotted playing golf after being dropped from SRH's playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) swashbuckling opener David Warner was recently seen unwinding with a game of golf in the UAE on a rest day. The veteran batter took to his social media account on Tuesday to share an Instagram story of him playing golf.

The Aussie cricketer was unable to retain his place in the team's playing XI after his twin failures in SRH's first two fixtures of the UAE leg of the IPL. Warner was notably absent from the stadium for their clash against the Rajasthan Royals.

The former SRH skipper instead relished the live-action of the encounter from his hotel room. Hyderabad head coach Trevor Bayliss confirmed after the game that the likes of David Warner, Manish Pandey and Shahbaz Nadeem were completely fit.

However, they remained at the team hotel as the franchise wanted the lesser-known faces of the side to experience the intensity of a live fixture in the cash-rich league. It is unclear whether Warner will take the field again for the 2016 champions in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Purple Cap

David Warner in IPL 2021

While the southpaw has emerged as a talismanic leader for the franchise with impactful performances over the years, he failed to replicate the same magic this year. Warner's struggles both as a batsman and as a leader appear to have hampered his team's chances in IPL 2021.

The SRH think tank ultimately handed over the captaincy to Kane Williamson after the team's disastrous start to IPL 2021 earlier this year. Warner's unceremonious exit did not go down too well with many fans.

However, it cannot be denied that the champion cricketer's IPL 2021 run has been a lackluster one. He has managed to accumulate just 195 runs in eight appearances. The dynamic opener surprisingly also has an underwhelming strike rate of 107.71 this season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar