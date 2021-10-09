IPL 2021: [Watch] "Have a good World Cup, but don't win" - Rajasthan's message to Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi leaves netizens in splits

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) team management had a special message for their overseas campaigner Tabraiz Shamsi as he left their camp after the league stage of this year's Indian Premier League.

In a video released by the franchise on their social media handles, members from the RR contingent were seen seeing off the likes of Tabraiz Shamsi, David Miller and Mustafizur Rahman. The amusing interaction with Shamsi drew the attention of many fans and had them in splits.

A person was heard wishing the Proteas spinner good luck for the impending T20 World Cup 2021. However, the Rajasthan official suggested that he would not end up on the winning side as Team India will emerge victorious in the showpiece event. The RR official said:

"Have a good World Cup, Shamsi. But don't win okay? India will win!"

Shamsi, who holds the top spot in the ICC T20I Player Rankings for bowlers, was roped in by the inaugural champions ahead of the UAE leg as a replacement for Australian fast bowler Andrew Tye. He was surprisingly benched for the majority of the second phase.

The crafty spinner featured only in a single game for Rajasthan in the IPL 2021. He got an opportunity to play against the Delhi Capitals in the 36th league match of the latest edition but failed to make an impact and went wicketless in the encounter.

Rajasthan Royals finish IPL 2021 in the penultimate position

While Sanju Samson and company showed flashes of brilliance throughout the competition this year, they struggled to maintain consistency in the tournament. RR failed to make the cut for the all-important playoffs and went on to register just five wins for their 14 games. The team management have lots to ponder about for next year as they finished seventh in the table this time around.

