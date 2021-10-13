IPL 2021: "We have faced Sunil Narine before" - DC assistant coach Mohammad Kaif is confident of his team's chances against the KKR bowlers 

Mohammad Kaif, the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals, is optimistic about his team's chances against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the all-important Qualifier 2 of this year's Indian Premier League.

In a video released by the franchise on their social media handles, Kaif explained how DC do not have to worry about an 'unknown factor' against Eoin Morgan and co. He opined that the Delhi batters have faced the likes of Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi and Lockie Ferguson in the past and have also done well against them.

Kaif pointed out that the Rishabh Pant-led side had come out on top when the two teams clashed in India earlier this year. KKR, however, did manage to beat them in their subsequent clash in the UAE. Kaif feels it is going to be a challenge for both the participants as they look to book a spot in the final. He said:

"Yeah, I mean, they have been there for many years. We have faced Sunil Narine before; we have faced Shivam Mavi and Lockie Ferguson and all the bowlers they have. There is no unknown factor. In India, we beat them in the league phase. Here, we lost a close game. But we were under control in the last game."

As a coaching group, we don't believe in having a long and detailed meeting: Mohammad Kaif on the Delhi think-tank's approach

The cricketer-turned-coach revealed that no long meetings took place after the team's loss to the Chennai Super Kings in the first Qualifier of the season. He mentioned the team has performed well this year as they also finished as table-toppers in the league stage. Kaif said:

"These matches come very thick and fast. So, we hardly have time to have a proper long chat. We, as a coaching group, don't believe in having a long and detailed meeting because we have played well. We were at the top of the table in the league phase. That means we have played good cricket in this tournament."

The Delhi Capitals will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, October 13 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The winners of the fixture will join the Chennai Super Kings for the ultimate showdown in the latest edition of the cash-rich league.

