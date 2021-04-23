IPL 2021: “We would like a few more runs on the board” - MI star Trent Boult 

Trent Boult has admitted that the Mumbai Indians want to improve their batting performance in IPL 2021. Pinpointing MI's middle-order struggles, the New Zealand pacer conceded that the defending champions would be disappointed with how they have performed so far.

Despite winning two games this season, the Mumbai Indians haven’t done too well on the sluggish Chepauk track. They are yet to breach the 160-run mark in IPL 2021, with their famed middle-order failing to fire at the death.

Trent Boult spoke to the media at a virtual press conference and admitted that MI's misfiring batting displays are a reason for concern.

"I am sure the middle-order is not too pleased with how things have gone so far. I know the guys are hungry and desperate to put in a good performance in our last game in Chennai. Not an ideal start, we would like a few more runs on the board. The strength of the side is fighting till the end and the bowlers have managed to do that. It should be an exciting game against Punjab, hopefully, we will get few more runs on the board,” said Boult

Mumbai Indians are up against it and this phase of the innings has not been a successful one for them so far in this IPL. Their run rate in the last five overs has been just 8.14rpo, the second lowest in the competition. #IPL2021 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 20, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav is the only Mumbai Indians batsman to score a half-century this season. While Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have handed MI good starts on a few occasions, their middle-order has flattered to deceive.

Ishan Kishan has a strike rate of 94.36 in IPL 2021, with the explosive southpaw struggling to come to terms with the slow Chennai surface. MI relied heavily on Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya last season, but the duo have struggled to get going this year.

Trent Boult explained why the pair have found it tough to accelerate towards the end, suggesting the move from Wankhede to Chepauk may have a role to play behind their sluggish batting.

"I think it is very hard for me to talk from the batting point of view. They are key ingredients to our team, things have not gone to plan as yet. Wickets are hard here, they must be thinking about giving themselves some extra balls. Yeah, hopefully, we can take good advantage of the good starts we are getting," added Boult.

KL Rahul one of the classiest batsmen in the world: Trent Boult

Mumbai Indians will end their Chennai leg with a fixture against the Punjab Kings on Friday. Speaking on the upcoming fixture, Trent Boult identified PBKS batsmen KL Rahul and Chris Gayle as MI's biggest threats.

“Punjab Kings' batsmen are incredibly dangerous. I have bowled to KL Rahul a few times and I think he is one of the classiest batsmen in the world when he gets going. 100 per cent we need to be on our game as a bowling unit. Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss is a very experienced player, it is going to be a great challenge, we are coming off a defeat and we would be firing," concluded Trent Boult.

KL Rahul, who averages 64.44 against the Mumbai Indians, has crossed the fifty-run mark in four out of his last five innings against the defending champions. He will be desperate to help PBKS return to winning ways in IPL 2021 on Friday.

