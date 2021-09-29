IPL 2021: "We have been in this situation many times so we can take confidence from that" - Rohit Sharma reacts as MI bounce back

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma praised his players after his side bounced back against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) after three back-to-back defeats.

The defending champions, who were fourth in the points table at the start of the UAE leg of the IPL 2021, slipped to seventh spot with three consecutive losses. Rohit admitted they haven't played to their potential in the last few games but the players were ready to put in the fight.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit Sharma said:

"As a team we didn't play to our potential, but these things happen when you play in such a format where you're competing really hard. It's important to stay within the group, stick with each other.

'It's a long tournament. Yes we didn't have the run we would have liked but we have been in this situation many times so we can take confidence from that. The guys we have in the squad are ready to fight."

With the victory against the Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians jumped two spots to sit in fifth spot with 10 points from 11 games.

"It's important he spent some time in the middle" - Rohit Sharma on Hardik Pandya

Chasing 136 runs, Mumbai faced a couple of hiccups before Saurabh Tiwary held the fort from one end. The southpaw added 31 runs for the fourth wicket alongside all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who came from a long injury lay-off.

Hardik spent some time in the middle before unleashing his big hits against the Punjab Kings bowlers. Rohit Sharma believes this will give Hardik Pandya a lot of confidence ahead of the next game.

"The way he understood the sitaution was important from the team perspective and for himself also. It's important he spent some time in the middle," he added.

Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 40 runs from 30 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes. He added a match-winning 45 runs with Kieron Pollard to take Mumbai home with six balls to spare.

The MI skipper showered praise on the big West Indian all-rounder, saying he has been a crucial part of the setup for the last couple of years.

"He's one of our key players. Been a crucial part of MI so many years. Give him the ball, give him the bat, he's ready to do the job. Those two wickets were crucial. He'll be happy getting the Man of the Match for his bowling performance," Rohit Sharma added.

Pollard remained unbeaten on 15 runs from seven balls and also picked up two crucial wickets with the ball.

"Dropping Ishan Kishan was a tough call" - Rohit Sharma

Ishan Kishan has struggled with the bat in the last couple of games (Credit: IPL/BCCI)

Ishan Kishan, a crucial member of the Mumbai Indians' squad, was left out of the playing XI against Punjab Kings owing to poor form. Rohit Sharma conceded that it was a tough decision to make but he can be back anytime.

"(Dropping Ishan Kishan) was a very tough call but as a team we felt we needed a chance somewhere. But he looks very confident when you talk to him," Rohit Sharma concluded.

The young wicket-keeper batsman has managed only 34 runs in the last three matches. He will be desperate to hit the strides ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Edited by Aditya Singh