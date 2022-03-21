"I am slightly worried about this team" - Aakash Chopra says he won't be surprised if the Delhi Capitals don't make the IPL 2022 playoffs

Aakash Chopra is slightly concerned about the Delhi Capitals outfit for IPL 2022 and reckons the franchise might not make the playoffs.

The Capitals have emerged as one of the stronger teams in the last few seasons of the IPL. Their focus on youth yielded them rich dividends but they had to release some of their most promising stars ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was pessimistic about the Delhi Capitals getting off to a decent start in IPL 2022. He elaborated:

"I am slightly worried about this team. They can easily lose two of the first three matches. If they lose three out of three, there is a possibility, you can't say. Someone might win you a match with a one-man show but as a team, this does not give you a lot of confidence."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player added that the Delhi Capitals squad is built on promise and not based on proven results. Chopra explained:

"Rovman Powell is an unknown commodity in the middle order. A lot of names are those of potential, not about performance, whether you talk about Kona Bharat, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan - they are not guaranteed to do well."

With the IPL extended to a 10-team competition, almost all teams have shortcomings in their lineup. The onus will be on the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant apart from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, once the duo is available, to rise to the occasion in the batting department.

"Kuldeep Yadav hasn't had a great IPL for a very, very long time" - Aakash Chopra on the Delhi Capitals' Indian bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav was out of favor at the Kolkata Knight Riders

Aakash Chopra also questioned the match-winning credentials of the Indian bowlers in the Delhi Capitals' lineup. He said:

"Kuldeep Yadav hasn't had a great IPL for a very very long time. Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya are not your runaway match-winners. Mitchell Marsh also has a big name but is not yet a proven commodity in the IPL."

The renowned commentator concluded by saying that he won't be taken aback if Rishabh Pant's side don't make the IPL 2022 playoffs. Chopra observed:

"I will not be surprised if this team does not make it to the playoffs. I feel there is a possibility that this team doesn't qualify because they are going with potential, the performances are just okay, they have availability issues. If they start slowly, you never know which way they will head."

The Delhi Capitals have reached the playoffs in the last three seasons of the IPL. They will hope to continue in the same vein and even better it by lifting the trophy for the first time.

